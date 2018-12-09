5 Players Liverpool should sell in January

Liverpool might have left behind their dark days, but many issues remain.

Liverpool are currently battling it out with Manchester City for the league title this season, which is a testament to the strength of their typical first team. But what about the rest of the players that make up the substitutes and reserves? At what point does the manager decide that enough is enough for the individuals who consistently under-perform and boot them out?

In this list, you'll come across five players who I believe are simply deadwood at Liverpool, and should be sold in January. Failure to do so would probably only backfire on the Reds, as the players' price evaluations are only going to decline from here; so, if they want any of their money back from what they paid, they should act swiftly.

#5 Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge has had a tough time in recent years.

Although Daniel Sturridge can be capable of spectacular things on his day, this has become more and more of a rarity in recent years. Some suggest that defenders have sussed out his style of play, so are able to halt his attacks quickly, rendering him useless.

Sturridge enjoyed his best spell with Liverpool back in the 2013/2014 campaign, where he made 29 appearances and scored 21 goals. Sadly, this wasn't to be repeated, as the former England international has failed to enter double-digits for goals scored since that time, due to both injuries and poor performances.

Desperate to get game time, he was shipped out on loan to West Bromwich Albion in January 2018, but made very little impact. He played six times, four as a substitute, but didn't score once. West Brom were relegated that season.

This season Sturridge has had slightly more involvement, appearing in nine matches (seven as a substitute), and scoring twice for the Reds. But with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane playing as well as they do each week, it's hard to see where Sturridge can fit into the squad. He's simply nowhere near good enough to compete with them.

Where might Daniel Sturridge go?

There's no doubt that Sturridge could still do a job in the Premier League, but it would have to be with a team closer to the foot of the table if he realistically wanted game time. Newcastle United could be a possibility.

Alternatively, he could venture abroad and experience different leagues instead. Inter Milan were briefly interested in him last season, as were Roma. However, he would have to take a slash in salary to move abroad, as it's unlikely a club will pay anywhere near to his £130,000-per-week wages.

