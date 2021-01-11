5 players Liverpool could sign in January

Liverpool's injury crisis this season has shown no signs of relenting, even as the Reds continue to remain close to the top of the 2020-21 Premier League.

They have stuttered in recent weeks, picking up only two points from the last nine available in the league.

Injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are likely to rule both players out for the remainder of the season. That has meant Joel Matip is the only recognised senior centre-back available to Klopp. However, even his injury worries have meant that the Liverpool manager has had barely any options to choose from.

Fabinho has done brilliantly at the heart of the defence, but Liverpool do miss his presence in midfield. Ideally, one would say that Liverpool need to sign two centre-backs in January to sustain their push for trophies on all fronts.

Five players who could arrive at Liverpool in January

It is important to keep the long-term picture in mind, as there have been reports that Liverpool are concerned about doing business now for lack of clarity on what the newly-signed players will do when Van Dijk and Gomez return.

Nevertheless, let us take a look at five players Liverpool could sign in January.

#5 Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer

Advertisement

Torino centre-back Gelison Bremer has been mooted as a possible option for Liverpool, if they do not loosen their purse-strings too much this month.

The Brazilian, who has been a regular for the Serie A side who are in 18th place this season, could be the latest in a string of low-profile Liverpool signings who could go on to become successful at the club.

❗️NEW: Liverpool are very interested in 23-year old Torino defender Gleison Bremer. No real offer yet from Reds for the Brazilian centre-back, he's not the only one in the Klopp list. [@MatteoPedrosi] pic.twitter.com/ChBempg2Es — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 30, 2020

According to certain statistical metrics, Bremer is not the ideal fit for Liverpool in terms of not being dominant in the air. However, he makes up for that with excellent recovery despite his penchant to get into trouble..

Advertisement

In that regard, it remains to be seen if this transfer goes through.

#4 Sven Botman

Sven Botman (left)

In the last few weeks, several reputed journalists have been adamant that Sven Botman isn't in Liverpool's radar at the moment. But the Dutchman should be catching the Reds' eye, especially for the way he can dominate aerial balls into the box.

Botman has been a revelation for Lille in Ligue 1 this season, with the team locked in a close title race with Lyon and PSG. The player is only 20 years old, so he fits another Liverpool criterion of the signing having a long-term impact in the squad.

❗️Lille are demanding £17M (€20M) for Sven Botman. Liverpool are currently in talks with his Lille representatives. [@Ekremkonur] pic.twitter.com/8GrryFAL5e — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 2, 2021

Like Bremer, Sven Botman is left-footed too, and that could provide Liverpool with an additional dimension in their squad. With Lille in a financial crisis, Liverpool could negotiate a bargain fee for Botman if they decide to.