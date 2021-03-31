5 players Liverpool could target this summer

Liverpool have endured a disappointing campaign in the Premier League so far this season. They have floundered in their title defence, as they've struggled at both ends of the pitch.

However, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and their pedigree in the game makes them an ideal destination for any player.

Five players Liverpool could target this summer

The Merseyside outfit rarely dives into the transfer market to splash the cash on multiple superstar signings, as they have developed a habit of relying on squad building. However, due to several inconsistent performances and injuries to key players, they are expected to go all out for signings this summer.

Jurgen Klopp will aim to bolster his squad once the summer window opens and compete for the big titles again. Moreover, with several players expected to exit Liverpool in the summer, including the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi, a few reinforcements are expected to be brought in.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could end up at Liverpool in the summer.

#5 David Alaba

David Alaba

David Alaba has confirmed that he is ending his glittering 12-year stay at Bayern Munich once his contract expires in the summer.

His experience and defensive prowess has made him a highly-sought-after player, with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United looking to snap him up for free.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been out with significant injuries, forcing Liverpool to make use of makeshift defenders for large swathes of the season.

Liverpool should still have David Alaba and two others on their summer wishlist 👇https://t.co/8KKjiaXvNA — Liverpool.com (@Liverpoolcom_) March 24, 2021

Of course, that has had its toll on Liverpool’s defensive performances, as they have shipped 36 league goals already, three more than they conceded in the entire 2019-20 campaign.

David Alaba could be the ideal defensive reinforcement Liverpool sorely needs, as his versatility would allow him to be deployed as a left-back or a central defender. At just 28 years of age, David Alaba has garnered a vast wealth of experience and would undoubtedly improve the Liverpool defensive ranks.

#4 Declan Rice

Declan Rice

West Ham United star Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a return to Chelsea, where he began his playing career.

Unable to make it into the senior set-up with the Blues, the England international signed for the Hammers and has established himself as one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League.

His adept reading of the game, alongside his superb passing range and ball-winning prowess, make him an ideal midfielder for any club. With Georginio Wijnaldum almost certain to exit Liverpool in the summer, Declan Rice could be the perfect replacement for the Netherlands international.

Liverpool’s defensive crisis this season has seen several key midfielders play in central defence. Fabinho and club captain Jordan Henderson paired at the heart of defence for a huge part of the season before they themselves got injured.

That left Liverpool with only Wijnaldum as the only specialist midfielder who performed consistently at the centre of the park. Thiago Alcantara, who was signed from Bayern Munich last season, has failed to hit the ground running at Liverpool.

Declan Rice explains what Liverpool's Jordan Henderson does in training that he's 'never seen before'#LFC https://t.co/DejRi3EyLw — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 31, 2021

To acquire the services of Declan Rice, Liverpool will have to meet West Ham’s hefty £80m valuation of the player, though.

Declan Rice’s versatility could make him an excellent option for Liverpool, as he can comfortably play in both central defence or midfield. The 22-year-old began his career playing at the center of a back four before moving up the pitch into midfield.

