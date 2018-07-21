5 players looking to rejuvenate their careers in 2018/19

Can Alvaro Morata rediscover his form in 2018/19?

While some players found their reputations greatly enhanced due to their performances in 2017/18 – think Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane or Kevin de Bruyne – plenty of others saw their stock slip somewhat due to them having a season to forget.

Some players will be looking to rejuvenate their stalled careers in 2018/19, whether that’s at a new club, at their current club with a new manager, or simply because they’ve now had more time to settle in. Here are 5 of them.

#1 Jack Wilshere

His move to West Ham represents a new beginning for Jack Wilshere

At one point in 2017/18 – around the Christmas period and then into early 2018 – it looked like Jack Wilshere’s career at Arsenal was back on track. Plagued by injuries for basically the whole of his time at the Emirates since he burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy in 2008, Wilshere had spent 2016/17 on loan at Bournemouth and his Arsenal career seemed to be coming to an end.

But an injury to Aaron Ramsey gave him a chance and for a handful of games – against the likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea – it appeared that he was back to his best. Unfortunately, a knee injury during March’s international break and a subsequent loss of form put that idea to bed, and when Unai Emery was announced as the Gunners’ new manager, the news soon came out that there would be no new contract for the attacking midfielder who had come up through the ranks.

After missing out on a World Cup place with England, Wilshere signed with West Ham on July 9th, and 2018/19 represents a real chance for him to rejuvenate his career. He’s playing under a new manager – Manuel Pellegrini – who likes to play attractive football, and for all intents and purposes, he should be one of the Hammers’ key players this season as they look to progress and push up the table.

Given how long he’s been around, it’s easy to forget that Wilshere is still just 26 years old – hypothetically, he’s in his prime. If he can keep himself injury free and return to the spark of form he showed at the turn of the year, he could still be one of the Premier League’s most outstanding performers.

