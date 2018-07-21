Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players looking to rejuvenate their careers in 2018/19

Scott Newman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.66K   //    21 Jul 2018, 16:03 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League
Can Alvaro Morata rediscover his form in 2018/19?

While some players found their reputations greatly enhanced due to their performances in 2017/18 – think Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane or Kevin de Bruyne – plenty of others saw their stock slip somewhat due to them having a season to forget.

Some players will be looking to rejuvenate their stalled careers in 2018/19, whether that’s at a new club, at their current club with a new manager, or simply because they’ve now had more time to settle in. Here are 5 of them.

#1 Jack Wilshere

West Ham United Unveil New Signing Jack Wilshere
His move to West Ham represents a new beginning for Jack Wilshere

At one point in 2017/18 – around the Christmas period and then into early 2018 – it looked like Jack Wilshere’s career at Arsenal was back on track. Plagued by injuries for basically the whole of his time at the Emirates since he burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy in 2008, Wilshere had spent 2016/17 on loan at Bournemouth and his Arsenal career seemed to be coming to an end.

But an injury to Aaron Ramsey gave him a chance and for a handful of games – against the likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea – it appeared that he was back to his best. Unfortunately, a knee injury during March’s international break and a subsequent loss of form put that idea to bed, and when Unai Emery was announced as the Gunners’ new manager, the news soon came out that there would be no new contract for the attacking midfielder who had come up through the ranks.

After missing out on a World Cup place with England, Wilshere signed with West Ham on July 9th, and 2018/19 represents a real chance for him to rejuvenate his career. He’s playing under a new manager – Manuel Pellegrini – who likes to play attractive football, and for all intents and purposes, he should be one of the Hammers’ key players this season as they look to progress and push up the table.

Given how long he’s been around, it’s easy to forget that Wilshere is still just 26 years old – hypothetically, he’s in his prime. If he can keep himself injury free and return to the spark of form he showed at the turn of the year, he could still be one of the Premier League’s most outstanding performers. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Jack Wilshere Alvaro Morata
Scott Newman
ANALYST
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Unfair Sackings in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Tottenham: 5 things to know
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Italians to have played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst dives this season
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us