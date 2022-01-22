5 players with the most lucrative boot deals

Being a footballer at the highest level comes with monumental perks. It thrusts an individual onto the world stage, affords them a wide audience and the attention they garner can translate to a lot of money. Footballers plying their trade in the top European leagues are some of the highest paid athletes in the world.

In addition to the wages they pocket from the club, players will have other sponsorship and endorsement deals which are very lucrative. Famous footballers often become the faces of advertisement campaigns and they can generate revenue from this by so much as sharing a photo on their social media.

Every kid who grew up watching football would have paid attention to the pair of cleats their favorite footballers were wearing. Over the years, top brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma and New Balance, to name a few, have all actively competed to dominate the market.

They have tried to get the most high-profile footballers on board to advertise their product. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most lucrative boot deals.

(Figures courtesy: The Sun)

#5 Mario Balotelli - £5 million (Puma)

Mario Balotelli in action for Adana Demirspor (pic cred: Daily Sabah)

It's hard for football fans to look at Mario Balotelli and not think about what could have been. The Italian had astounding potential and ability but lacked the temperament to cut it. Balotelli is still only 31 years old but has largely fallen off the radar.

He did a pretty good job for AC Milan in the 2013-14 season after joining from Manchester City. In 2014, he signed a 10-year boot deal with Puma. His form has since fallen off drastically and he is currently playing for Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

But the Puma boot deal is still in operation and that makes the edgy Italian striker one of the five footballers with the most lucrative boot deals.

#4 Kylian Mbappe - £14 million (Nike)

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is the crown prince of football. The Frenchman is only 23 years old but has already had an illustrious career. He was a standout performer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winning France team.

Mbappe has also won the Ligue 1 title four times and has the added distinction of having won it with two different clubs, namely Monaco and PSG. Nike pounced on the chance to tie the PSG star to a long-term deal.

The figures involved show just how far Puma was willing to go to get one of the biggest stars in the world on board. Mbappe earns £14 million annually from the 10-year deal. The deal is valid for as long as the Frenchman plies his trade in a top league.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith