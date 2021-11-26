5 players who make the most individual errors

Every player wants the chance to go professional, join a club, and work towards the biggest stages in world football. While many might not get that far, there are some who do.

On the other side of the spectrum, however, are players whose journeys to the biggest stages are marred by horrendous career-changing mistakes.

A recent, highly notable example is Loris Karius, who played for Liverpool until 2018. His drastic errors between the sticks in the Champions League final cost the Reds the trophy. Although Karius was brilliant for Jurgen Klopp's side, his errors in the final against Real Madrid changed the trajectory of the star's career.

Liverpool quickly brought in Alisson Becker from Roma and shipped Karius out on loan to Besiktas and Union Berlin. The star has not played another game at Anfield since the day he cost Liverpool the biggest trophy in continental European football.

While mistakes like this are branded unforgivable, a player's mistakes can sometimes happen in less important games. While this can happen to any star, it becomes a major source of worry when the player consistently makes errors match after match.

So, without further ado, let's look at five players who make the most individual errors:

#5 Clement Lenglet | Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Sevilla: Copa del Rey Semi Final Second Leg

Last season was quite horrific for Clement Lenglet. The Barcelona defender was the only player in Europe's top five leagues to have an unwanted record. He managed to score an own goal, get sent off, make a mistake that led to a goal, and conceded a penalty in the season. The star has struggled to string together two good performances, and often times last season, Ronald Koeman had to openly defend Lenglet.

The France international has seen some improvements in his game this season. But Barcelona have now decided to use him sparingly. Lenglet has only played six La Liga games so far, starting just two of them.

His presence in the Champions League has been better. But the star might become surplus to requirements if the Blaugrana decide to jump in the market for a center-back.

#4 Paul Pogba | Manchester United

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The midfield maestro once took the world by storm with his stint at Juventus and his record-breaking return to Old Trafford. But since then things have gone awry for Paul Pogba.

The star has struggled to maintain the form he once had in Turin. With constant transfer speculations about his contract, Manchester United look like they wasted €105 million on Pogba in the first place.

The Frenchman began the current season in top form, picking out brilliant passes and getting on the assist leaderboards. He had seven assists from just four games at the start.

However, things quickly derailed and his form dropped dramatically. Pogba picked up four yellow cards and one red card in just seven games. He was notably slammed by the United faithful for smiling after receiving a red card in the Premier League game against Liverpool.

