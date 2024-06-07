5 players with the most Man of the Match awards since 2009 (Ranked)

What is the Man of the Match? And why is the award given to an individual player in a team sport? To answer those questions, we must understand that while football is a team sport, victory in a match can often depend on the exceptional performance of a single player. These players can turn the fate of a match with their goals, assists, interceptions, saves in goal or even their crisp passing.

Players with such impacts on the game are often awarded a Man of the Match award, and there is always one in every game. However, that begs the question, which iconic players have had the biggest impact on the matches they have played in? How often have these players claimed the award?

Fret not dear reader, we have you covered. Thanks to statistics from Pubity Sport, we have compiled a list of the five players who have won the most Man of the Match awards since 2009.

#5 Robert Lewandowski - 96 Man of the Match awards

The Polish striker is one of the best players on the planet and has been named the best player on the pitch nearly a hundred times since 2009

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the best players in the world since 2009, The Polish international has represented Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and now plays for Barcelona. Over the sample period, he scored over 300 goals in nearly 450 games, laying close to a century of assists as well. The Legendary striker rightfully begins our list in fifth place.

#4 Eden Hazard - 100 Man of the Match awards

Hazard was a phenomenal player for club and country during the sample period

The Belgian magician is best known for his impressive time with Chelsea in the Premier League where he was easily one of the best players in the world. His fleet feet, quick mind, and ability to shatter defenses with a dip of the shoulder made him a joy to watch. He played for Lille, Chelsea and briefly Real Madrid in the sample period, making over 500 appearances and bagging over 150 goals and 150 assists in the process.

#3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 116 Man of the Match awards

The legendary Swede was phenomenal for club and country, being the best player on the pitch over a hundred times

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a legendary figure in football, playing across multiple leagues and teams in the 21st century. The Swede has been a difference maker where ever he has gone. He featured for a wide range of teams, including Barcelona, AC Milan, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and LA Galaxy.

The prolific striker has a legacy to boast about with over 400 appearances, over 300 goals and well over a hundred assists in the sample period. He takes the first of our podium places with his truly legendary haul.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo - 176 Man of the Match awards

Ronaldo's goals and influence have seen him being named the best player on the pitch well over a hundred and fifty times

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football and is a legend of the sport. The former Real Madrid man has scored goals for fun throughout his career and has claimed the Ballon d'Or an impressive five times.

The Portuguese legend has been phenomenal in the sample period for our selection, making over 900 appearances and scoring well over 800 goals and providing over 200 assists. The striker would take top spot easily if not for a certain Argentinian and number one rival.

#1 Lionel Messi - 395 Man of the Match awards

La Pulga has been dominant throughout his career and comfortably tops our list with well over a quarter of a thousand games where he was peerles since 2009

Lionel Messi is truly a freak of nature and regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play the sport. La Pulga is a phenomenal player with magic in his boots and fate at his whim. He has been the Man of the Match a truly remarkable 395 times at the time of writing.

With around 900 games played in the sample period, he has been the best player on the pitch over a third of the time. The eight time Ballon d'Or winner scores and assists for fun, bagging over 800 goals in that time and providing a ludicrous number of assists, widely agreed to be north of 330.

Messi is more than likely to make his current stats vastly irrelevant mere weeks after this is published given his unbelievable goal involvement rate and influence for club and country.