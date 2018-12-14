5 players Manchester City should sell in January

They might be one of the best teams in the league, but there are still many issues that need to be dealt with

Manchester City have torn apart teams in recent times, showcasing their incredible ability game after game; and last season they raised the bar, reaching 100 points in the Premier League and breaking four records in the process. This time around, though, they face competition - primarily from Liverpool and Tottenham. If they want to retain their Premier League title, they'll need to work twice as hard as before.

However, behind the scenes, there are several issues with the City squad. Whilst their starting XI might be supreme, the cracks begin to show when you look at their subs and reserve players. Simply put, for a team as great as City, they shouldn't have some of the names on this list at the club.

So, without any further adieu, let's take a look at five players Manchester City should ship out in January.

#5 Claudio Bravo

Manchester City v Liverpool - International Champions Cup 2018

Some might question why Bravo is on this list, but the answer is simple: he's simply not good enough. Yes, he's a second choice goalkeeper, but he's well below par, despite his rich history with Barcelona.

After such a calamitous first season with the club where he let in goals far too easily, Guardiola's faith in the Chilean appears to have hit rock bottom. To play Bravo between the sticks in such a pivotal Premier League campaign is way too much of a risk for Manchester City. They're much better off sticking with Ederson.

But then where does this leave them if Ederson picks up a knock?

Personally, I think City should offload Bravo and invest the money they get for him in a much more reliable, consistent goalkeeper to serve as backup. City do have two other goalkeepers available - Daniel Grimshaw and Arijanet Muric - but both lack the experience and ability to be of any use to the first team right now.

That being said, City's most recent signing, Zack Steffen, from Colombus Crew could fill that second choice goalkeeper gap - which would mean that Bravo's no longer needed, anyway.

Where might Claudio Bravo go?

Whilst Bravo hasn't been linked to a club just yet, a likely destination for him would be La Liga, where he flourished before. Whether Barcelona would take him back isn't out of the question, but I imagine it would probably be a club slightly lower down than that who'd be more willing to take him in.

