5 players Manchester City could sign in January

Manchester City have blown hot and cold in the Premier League this season, despite a fairly busy summer.

Even though they are in contention in four different competitions, Pep Guardiola's men have been pretty underwhelming, especially in the Premier League, where they are languishing outside the top four after winning only eight of their 15 games.

Nevertheless, Manchester City have begun to rediscover their mojo in recent times and have managed to address their lack of goals that plagued them at the start of the season.

16 - Manchester City have now had 16 different goalscorers in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League team. Secure. pic.twitter.com/9FpfexZhhh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2021

Since a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City have kept five clean sheets in their next six games to move from a lowly 13th to fifth in the Premier League.

However, the Cityzens are not finding the back of the net as often as they do, scoring more than two goals in a league game only twice this season.

Following that defeat to Spurs, Manchester City had kept only one clean sheet in eight games, a run that included a chastening 2-5 home reverse against Leicester City.

Five players Manchester City could sign in January

With issues galore at both ends of the pitch, Manchester City are likely to have a busy transfer window in January.

On that note, let us have a look at five players whom the club could bring in this month.

#5 Raphael Guerreiro

Raphael Guerreiro

Raphael Guerreiro has been a key player for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2016.

The 26-year-old left-back, who has already scored two goals and assisted six in the ongoing Bundesliga, is the subject of interest of many Premier League clubs, one of them being Manchester City.

GOOOOOOOAAALLLLLL!!! Raphael Guerreiro gives Borussia Dortmund the lead #BVBLazio pic.twitter.com/jhsK7hSvkP — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) December 2, 2020

Following the indifferent performances of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy, Guerreiro could be the player to rejuvenate Manchester City's defence on the flanks.

The Dortmund man is the type of full-back that Guardiola loves to have in his teams - one who is good on the ball and doesn't hesitate to dart forward when an opportunity beckons.

#4 Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic has been a fixture at Inter Milan since the 2014-15 season and has made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 28-year-old central defensive midfielder has put up performances that have attracted the attention of a bevy of top clubs around the continent. Last season, he made the most accurate passes than any player in the Italian top flight.

Marcelo Brozovic: Has made more accurate passes (3684) than any other Serie A player since the start of the 2018/19 season pic.twitter.com/EMQB8LGwxl — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 19, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the ball-playing Brozovic is being courted by Manchester City, who consider the Croatian as the perfect replacement for the ageing Fernandinho.