5 players Manchester City could have signed instead of Jack Grealish last summer

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City broke the bank to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Citizens spent a whopping €117.50 million to get the Englishman on their books, making him the club’s most expensive acquisition in history.

The left-winger was expected to set the Etihad Stadium alight under the guidance of Pep Guardiola this season. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old is still struggling to find his footing and has only scored thrice in 22 appearances in all competitions.

With their star signing underperforming, many believe City would have been better off splashing the cash on other high-profile players instead of Grealish.

Today, we will entertain that speculative notion and check out a few players who could have fit the Sky Blues like a glove.

Here are five players Manchester City could have signed instead of Jack Grealish in the summer of 2021:

#5 Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Coppa Italia

Fiorentina ace Dusan Vlahovic is the talk of the town at the moment and deservedly so. The Serbian international has successfully built on his previous season's Serie A goal tally (21) and looks on course for a record-breaking campaign.

The 21-year-old has 17 goals to his name in the Italian top-flight this season, making him a firm Golden Boot favorite.

The young striker possesses intelligent movement of the ball, knows how to press his opponents, and clearly has a knack for the spectacular. Under Guardiola, Vlahovic could have proven to be a goal-machine for City and might have helped them greatly in the Champions League.

Haych Firimbi © @HaychFirimbi Dušan #Vlahovic goal celebration against Genoa today…. Is this a celebration of a man who’s leaving the club? Dušan #Vlahovic goal celebration against Genoa today…. Is this a celebration of a man who’s leaving the club? 👀👀 https://t.co/YlITfoDv6L

As per rumors, Manchester City are doing their best to bring Vlahovic to the Etihad in the summer. However, given how popular the player has become, it is not likely to be a straightforward endeavor.

#4 Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

The only midfielder on our list today, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, would have been an excellent addition to Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

The former Ajax man is everything a coach like Guardiola desires. He reads the game brilliantly, is exceptionally versatile, and most importantly, he knows how to make his team tick.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea 'have made an opening bid of £33m' for Barcelona misfit Frenkie de Jong but they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich.



(Source: Mail on Sunday) Chelsea 'have made an opening bid of £33m' for Barcelona misfit Frenkie de Jong but they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich.(Source: Mail on Sunday) 🚨 Chelsea 'have made an opening bid of £33m' for Barcelona misfit Frenkie de Jong but they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich.(Source: Mail on Sunday) https://t.co/bvzbVt8ZbA

The Netherlands international is extremely well-liked at Barcelona, which would have made the transfer complicated.

However, given the financial situation the Catalan giants were in last summer, they probably would have let him leave for the right offer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar