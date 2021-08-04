5 players Manchester City will be most dependent on this season

Last season, Manchester City left the defending Premier League champions, Liverpool, in the dust to reclaim their position at the top of the English top-flight table. They also played in the Champions League final and were only marginally bested by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side.

The Sky Blues have one of the most stacked rosters in Europe and are continuing to add more to the mix. Today, however, we are only focusing on the players who are officially a part of the Manchester City family - players who are certain to play a part in the 2021-22 campaign.

Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at the five players Manchester City will count on this season.

#5 Ruben Dias - Defender

Manchester City have always had a knack for luring in some of the best potential in the business, and Ruben Dias’ season move from Benfica last summer certainly fits the bill. The reigning Premier League champions fielded the Portugal defender 31 times in the league last season and will need him to put his best foot forward in the upcoming campaign as well.

After enjoying a title-winning campaign with Manchester City, Ruben Dias went into Euro 2020 full of confidence, aiming to help Portugal go deep into the business end of the competition. Unfortunately, he failed to carry over his club form to the natural side and could not save his country from an early elimination.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he will aim to regain his confidence, produce the performances that won him the “Premier League Player of the Season” title. He must help his club fight for it all and hopefully propel them to land the elusive Champions League trophy.

#4 Ilkay Gundogan — Midfielder

When we talk about the most in-form and consistent midfielders of recent times, we very rarely mention Manchester City's number 8, Ilkay Gundogan. He has been a cornerstone for Pep Guardiola since making the move from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, and will once again be the man to be counted on for the upcoming season.

The former Dortmund man has won pretty much everything there is to win at the blue side of Manchester - sans the Champions League - and is still hungrier than ever to get more silverware in the Manchester City trophy cabinet. The versatile midfielder can play as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder, and even a left midfielder when necessary, giving City an abundance of options in terms of formation.

The 30-year-old scored 16 goals across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign, and is expected to play a starring role this season as well.

