×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 players Manchester United could still sign this summer

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.71K   //    30 Jul 2019, 12:58 IST

Solskjaer has had a tough time in charge of United so far
Solskjaer has had a tough time in charge of United so far

It looks set to be a big season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, after an indifferent start to his time in charge of the club.

His time as manager started so well, unbeaten in his first 12 games in charge, and winning ten of them. He also took them through to the quarter finals of the Champions League, thanks to a superb comeback in the second leg of their last 16 tie with PSG.

However, things took a turn for the worse as the season came to a conclusion. His side were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in the quarter finals, and they fell at the same stage in the FA Cup, losing away to Wolves. 

In the league, they finished sixth, missing out on the Champions League places. They won just two of their final nine Premier League matches, and none of their last five. 

Big changes were expected at Old Trafford this summer, but they haven’t quite materialised yet. So far just Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have joined United, and although they do look like good signings, there is no doubt that United need more.

It has been the same as far as moving players out is concerned. Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have been the only senior players to depart, with any moves for either Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba yet to come around.

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season, it is clear that United still need reinforcements. Here are five men who could move to Old Trafford by the time the season gets underway.

#1 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Dembele left Celtic to join Lyon last summer
Dembele left Celtic to join Lyon last summer

It looks likely that United will need improvements up front next season. Paul Pogba was their top scorer in all competitions last season with 16, while none of their attacking options scored more than 15. There is still a good chance that Romelu Lukaku will leave Old Trafford this summer, with Inter Milan his most likely destination. 

If he leaves, then United will certainly need to bring in another striker, and one man they may move for is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele. The Frenchman has spent just a single season with the Ligue 1 side after joining from Celtic, during which he scored 20 goals in all competitions. It would still be a leap for him to join United, but he would almost guarantee goals, and he may be an excellent signing.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Olympique Lyonnais Football Paul Pogba Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
Manchester United agree £45m deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Red Devils willing to pay £65m for Harry Maguire, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils defender is Lyon's top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €40 million offer for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
3 player Manchester United could still sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho's services are too expensive; we can't afford him, claims Lyon President
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were found guilty of racism
RELATED STORY
10 car companies which sponsor or own football clubs
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United could sign in coming days
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us