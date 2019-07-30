5 players Manchester United could still sign this summer

Solskjaer has had a tough time in charge of United so far

It looks set to be a big season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, after an indifferent start to his time in charge of the club.

His time as manager started so well, unbeaten in his first 12 games in charge, and winning ten of them. He also took them through to the quarter finals of the Champions League, thanks to a superb comeback in the second leg of their last 16 tie with PSG.

However, things took a turn for the worse as the season came to a conclusion. His side were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in the quarter finals, and they fell at the same stage in the FA Cup, losing away to Wolves.

In the league, they finished sixth, missing out on the Champions League places. They won just two of their final nine Premier League matches, and none of their last five.

Big changes were expected at Old Trafford this summer, but they haven’t quite materialised yet. So far just Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have joined United, and although they do look like good signings, there is no doubt that United need more.

It has been the same as far as moving players out is concerned. Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have been the only senior players to depart, with any moves for either Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba yet to come around.

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season, it is clear that United still need reinforcements. Here are five men who could move to Old Trafford by the time the season gets underway.

#1 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Dembele left Celtic to join Lyon last summer

It looks likely that United will need improvements up front next season. Paul Pogba was their top scorer in all competitions last season with 16, while none of their attacking options scored more than 15. There is still a good chance that Romelu Lukaku will leave Old Trafford this summer, with Inter Milan his most likely destination.

If he leaves, then United will certainly need to bring in another striker, and one man they may move for is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele. The Frenchman has spent just a single season with the Ligue 1 side after joining from Celtic, during which he scored 20 goals in all competitions. It would still be a leap for him to join United, but he would almost guarantee goals, and he may be an excellent signing.

