Opinion: 5 Players Manchester United must sell in the summer

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
1.40K   //    17 May 2019, 12:13 IST

Solskjaer has some tough decisions ahead at Manchester United
Solskjaer has some tough decisions ahead at Manchester United

Manchester United have a lot of rebuilding to do ahead of the 2018/19 season. The Red Devils had a year to forget, where they underachieved in every tournament they were a part of. It is clear that the current squad is just not good enough to compete with the rest of the big guns. United are out of the Champions League next season as well, and have to play the qualifying stages of the UEFA Europa League. A big summer awaits the club, where Solskjaer is expected to spend heavily in the transfer market.

Also Read: 4 Signings that can make Manchester United title contenders next season

But before indulging in the summer, the Norwegian must also be prepared to wield the axe. The club needs to get rid of some of the dead wood who have been a burden for United of late. There are talks of a lot of players leaving in the summer, but the Red Devils must ensure that they let go of some under performers before the start of the next season. But who are the 5 men United must sell in the summer? Read on to find out.

Note: Ashley Young narrowly misses out of this list, as he is versatile enough to carry out quite a few roles and could be a back up for the United full backs.

#5 Chris Smalling


Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

The English international will be 30 this November and it is highly unlikely that Chris Smalling will improve any further. It is hard to believe that the player who was brought to Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson has failed to live up to expectations after spending 9 seasons with the club. Smalling joined United in the summer of 2010 and looked set to take over the mantle from Vidic and Ferdinand in due time. Unfortunately, the Englishman never kicked into a higher gear and his mediocre performances have cost United repeatedly.

Smalling has shown promise through these years, but he has been extremely inconsistent. Only a failure of United to procure better defenders has seen him play for the club for so long. Last season, Smalling was average again and Solskjaer struggled to provide Victor Lindelof with a stable partner. United ended up conceding 54 goals, the first time they had done so in the history of the Premier League!

It is understandable that Solskjaer wants a defender in the summer, but before that, United need to offload Smalling and make space for a few teenagers in the squad.

Axel Tuanzebe has impressed on loan and should be a part of the squad next season. It is time United took a practical approach of things and shipped Smalling off to a proper suitor.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Romelu Lukaku Alexis Sanchez Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News Premier League Teams
