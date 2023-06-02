5 players who could be Manchester United's striker next season

It has been a fairly successful first season for Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager. The club recorded a third place finish, won the Carabao Cup and have reached the FA Cup final.

In the summer, Manchester United fans will be hoping Ten Hag is backed and the priority is likely to be a striker. Anthony Martial currently holds the #9 shirt but injuries continue to hold the French striker back. He played just 21 of the 38 league games this season, missing games with numerous different injuries.

This caused Manchester United to loan Wout Weghorst for the season in January; however, the big Dutchman failed to score a single goal in the Premier League. United are building a good side but still need a striker of real quality, but who are the candidates? Let's find out.

#1 Victor Osimhen - Napoli

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is one of the hottest strikers in Europe at the moment, with top clubs all over the world linked with the Nigerian. This comes as no surprise as he scored 25 goals in 31 games in the league as Napoli won the Serie A after 33 years.

Sky Sports have reported interest from United, but the fee would be over £100m if Napoli were too sell. It may prove too much for Manchester United but if they were to begin competing with Manchester City then Osimhen could be worth the fee.

Osimhen is only 24 years old so could potentially lead the line for many years as United fight to compete for the Premier League title again.

#2 Rasmus Hojlund - Atalanta

Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is just 20 years old and has played 31 times for Atalanta in the Serie A this season, scoring eight goals. Daily Mail has reported that Ten Hag has spoke to the Danish striker about potentially joining this summer.

Hojlund signed for Atalanta last summer for around £15m and has been impressive in his first season. He stands at 6'3" and is a powerful forward despite only being 20 years old. He also scored an astonishing five goals in two games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Kazakhstan for Denmark.

He has already admitted to being a Manchester United fan. Although he may not be the experienced striker United need he could be an exciting prospect up front for years to come.

#3 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane

There is no denying that Harry Kane would be as safe as they come in terms of a striker for United. The English striker cufrently sits on 216 Premier League goals; only Alan Shearer has more with 260.

Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season as Tottenham Hotspur finished eighth. He only has a year left on his deal but Spurs would likely still demand a large fee for their star man.

It is very likely that Kane will want to remain in England to overtake Alan Shearer as the all-time Premier League scorer. However, Spurs are failing to compete at the top level. A move to Manchester United could be the perfect fit for both club and player if a deal can be agreed.

#4 Goncalo Ramos - Benfica

Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos has had an excellent year for both club and country. Ramos scored 19 goals in 30 games in the league for Benfica and scored a hat-trick in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Portugal against Switzerland.

The Daily Mail has linked United with a move for Ramos and current United player Bruno Fernandes is pushing for Ramos to join him. Fernandes claimed Ramos has all the capabilities to be successful in the Premier League.

If United choose to believe Fernandes and go after Ramos following his breakthrough season it could cost them over £70m. Again, it is a large fee but in the current market Manchester United may just have to pay this kind of fee for a top striker.

#5 Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt

Randal Kolo-Muani

It has also been somewhat of a breakthrough season for Randal Kolo Muani. He joined Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 following the expiry of his contract at Nantes.

This season he has 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga games and was part of the France team that got to the World Cup final. Kolo Muani is contracted until 2027 which means Frankurt will be in no rush to sell the in-form French striker.

However, if Manchester United believe Kolo Muani can be their man then there is still potential Frankfurt could be tempted to sell for the right fee.

