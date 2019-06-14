5 Players Manchester United should sell in the summer transfer window

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 14 Jun 2019, 16:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexis Sanchez has had a rough time at Old Trafford

It's no secret that Manchester United are a team with a lot of issues right now. Whether it be primadonnas in the dressing room kicking up a stink, or veteran players way past their peak hogging up first-team spots and denying youngsters their golden opportunity to show what they're made of; there is much work to be done.

United finished in 6th place last season with just 66 points; to put that into perspective, that's a whole 32 points behind the champions (and bitter rivals Manchester City. Once upon a time, these roles were reversed, and City were a languishing mid-table side whilst United were flourishing under the mighty reign of Sir Alex Ferguson. Those days are seemingly long gone, however, and it'll take some doing to return to the glory days they enjoyed throughout the late 90s and noughties.

In this list are five players that are unfit to play for Manchester United:

#5 Ashley Young

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Many people thought that Ashley Young's time at the club was over when Louis Van Gaal arrived on the scene. Back then, Luke Shaw was a very promising prospect and was far more suited to the role than his ageing counterpart, but, for some reason, Young kept finding himself on the first-team sheet despite mediocre-at-best performances week after week.

The fact he's still in a United shirt is a shock and actually quite a sad reflection on the state of Manchester United as a club in general. If players like Ashley Young are seen as first-team fixtures, then there really is little hope for the team. After all, he's 33 years old now and would struggle to get into any Premier League side, let alone one challenging for the title.

He needs to be shipped out before next season begins, if United want to show fans that they have any ambition at all going into the upcoming campaign.

1 / 5 NEXT