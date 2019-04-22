5 players Manchester United should sell this summer

United were hammered by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the permanent Manchester United job in March, things haven’t exactly gone to plan at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December, after a poor start to the season from United, which saw them sit sixth in the table, and well short of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. There was also widespread criticism of the Red Devils’ style of play, which many saw as defensive and too negative.

The Norwegian’s reign got off to an excellent start, winning all of his first eight games in charge of United in all competitions, a run that ended with a 2-2 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford. He also led United to the Champions League quarter-finals with an incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, things have changed in recent weeks. Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves, and since being given the manager’s job permanently, Solskjaer’s side were also knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona.

They have now lost all of their last five away games in all competitions, with the most recent coming in the form of a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Everton. The result sees United stay in sixth place in the Premier League, with hopes of a top four finish looking bleak.

There will have to be big changes at Old Trafford this summer if Solskjaer wants to be successful next season, and some players will have to leave the club. Here are five players United should sell this summer.

#1 Phil Jones

Jones has been a bit of a liability for United in recent months

When United signed Phil Jones from Blackburn in 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson said that he had the potential to be one of the club’s greatest players. The Scot wasn’t wrong about much, but he was certainly wrong about this. In the years since, Jones has appeared regularly for United, but has never really held down a place in the first team, and has consistently looked out of place.

Despite spending time both as a defensive midfielder and a right-back, Jones has played the majority of his football for United as a centre-back. He has constantly been uncomfortable when coming up against talented, quick forwards, and has been unable to deal with some of the better players he has faced. If United are to get back to the top, Jones isn’t the man they need at centre-back.

