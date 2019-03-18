5 players Manchester United should target in the summer

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United's defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them bow out of the FA Cup after an exciting run which saw them defeat both Arsenal and Chelsea away. The run ended in disappointing fashion as United looked second best for most of the encounter against Wolves.

The game highlighted some of United’s weaknesses that further suggested that reinforcements will be needed if United want to challenge for major silverware. With the impact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had, it will be important that United use the summer transfer window to get the required players and offload the deadwood from the squad.

Here are five players the Red Devils should target in the summer transfer window.

#1 Kalidou Koulibaly

One of the best centre backs in the world - Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is widely regarded as one of the best centre backs in the world today. His raw pace and power make him a daunting player to go up against. These physical attributes were well documented in Napoli's game against PSG in the group stages when he dominated the French wonder kid Kyliann Mbappe.

The Senegalese international is also a leader and generally vocal on the field, shouting out instructions to his teammates, urging them to get into the right positions and organizing the team during set plays.

As with most modern defenders, Koulibaly is comfortable on the ball and can distribute possession intelligently, helping the team to play out from the back.

With the transformative impact Virgil van Dijk has had on Liverpool since signing for a world record fee for a defender last January, marshalling the defence, improving his teammates and converting Liverpool into title contenders, a signing like Koulibaly could have a similar affect at United. At 27, he will be entering his peak years and with his experience and leadership qualities, he could prove to be an inspired signing.

