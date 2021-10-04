Manchester United find themselves in dire form as the international break approaches, after three losses in their last seven games. Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær needs to have some serious discussions regarding his team's defensive deficiencies.

United, in their recent run of games, have also found themselves on the back foot when it comes to winning duels in midfield. The trusted pairing of Fred and McTominay has been bypassed too often this season. Diogo Dalot hasn't looked like his former self at right-back either with Aaron Wan-Bissaka picking up suspensions.

Another option in defensive midfield is Nemanja Matic, who is now 33 and is only fit enough to play one game a week. Donny van de Beek's situation is also getting complicated with his departure seeming likely in January. And a lack of a suitable replacement for Wan Bissaka means that Manchester United require serious reinforcements in these positions.

5 players Manchester United should target in the January transfer window

#5 Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye has been a top performer in PSG's midfield across recent seasons. He is often responsible for doing the dirty work for his team. He puts in tackles, intercepts long balls and puts in relentless shifts that link the defense to attack.

Under Pochettino, Gueye has established his presence in the PSG midfield. He even scored a top drawer finish in the UEFA Champions League group stage match against Manchester City to give his side the opener.

However, he is now 32 and PSG will be looking to offload him should an acceptable offer be made to them. In the January window, the signing of a player such as Gueye would make for super value for the Red Devils. He could easily play as a makeshift option who gets United more control of the ball and thereby paper over United's cracks.

#4 Franck Kessié

Franck Kessié represents enormous value for Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window. Kessié is set to become a free agent next summer if he doesn't sign the recent contract extension offer made to him by Milan.

With Kessié, Manchester United can be sure of signing a player of top quality, given his solid time in Milan's midfield.

Another instance of his top talent will be fresh in the memory of United. He almost scored a goal at Old Trafford in the match against AC Milan in the Europa League last season. But VAR had ruled it as handball.

AC Milan is still looking for ways to keep him. If they can't, obtaining a decent transfer fee for his services would be a top priority. Franck Kessié is surely a player that would solve Manchester United's midfield problems.

