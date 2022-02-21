5 players with the most match-winning goals in the Premier League this season

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been a fascinating watch so far. Over time, the title race is expected to only get tighter and the same stands true for the relegation battle.

Manchester City are leading the race at the top but with their recent loss to Tottenham Hotspur, the competition seems to have opened up again for Liverpool. The most consistent winner for the remainder of the season between City and the Reds shall be crowned the champions.

The Premier League has plenty of match-winners

The League possesses a number of world-class players, many of whom hold the capacity to win the game single-handedly. There have been instances in the season so far where a player has managed to sneak out a win more than once.

Such match-winning performances have been a spectacle to watch for the fans. Here, we take a look at the players who have contributed the most number of match-winning goals this season for their respective clubs.

Honorable mention: Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers - 4 goals)

#5 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

It was rumored at the start of the 2021-22 season that Bernardo Silva was willing to leave Manchester City. The arrival of Jack Grealish prompted him to leave but no move materialized.

Luckily for City, the Portuguese's presence has proved to be a boon for them. Bernardo Silva has so far scored seven goals this season, out of which 4 of them have been match winners.

The left-footed midfielder has scored winning goals against Leicester City, Burnley, Aston Villa and Watford. Bernardo Silva's performance remains a key player in helping City defend their title this season.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Another Manchester City player on this list is Raheem Sterling. The English winger has been with City for more than six seasons now.

Despite rumors linking him with a move away, it remains true that Sterling is an important player for Pep Guardiola. He has scored 10 league goals so far this season, out of which four have been match winners.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN In the Premier League Raheem Sterling has already hit the 100 club, 50 assists and has more hat tricks than any other winger in history. People actually disrespect him so much In the Premier League Raheem Sterling has already hit the 100 club, 50 assists and has more hat tricks than any other winger in history. People actually disrespect him so much

Sterling has scored the winning goals against Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford and Everton so far. He's currently the third highest goal-scorer in the Premier League.

