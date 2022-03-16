5 players with the most match-winning goals this season (2021-22)

The football season is quickly approaching its final sprint with just over two months of club football left.

Teams all over Europe are doing their best to grab points and further their opportunities for next season. Some clubs have done the hard work already, while others are looking to outperform their rivals to get to the finish line.

#ChampionsLeague



Ronaldo-9 goals

Benzema-8 goals

Haaland-7 goals

Mo Salah-7 goals

Lewandowski-6 goals

Vinicius Jr-5 goals

Harry Kane-3 goals

Lionel Messi- 1 goal



Inevitable



We have seen several players come good despite being under extreme pressure over the season. These players have delivered time and time again for their clubs and have often scored the deciding goal to win the game for their side.

Let's take a look at the five players with the most match-winning goals this season.

#5. Robert Lewandowski | 6 winning goals

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski is widely considered to be the best striker in the world.

The Pole has been with Bayern Munich since 2014 after joining from Borussia Dortmund and has won a plethora of individual and club trophies. He is arguably the side's most important player and has built a reputation for being one of the most dependable forwards in the game.

GOAL @goal



He’s scored 236 more since then. Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th goal for Bayern Munich, on this day in 2017He’s scored 236 more since then. Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th goal for Bayern Munich, on this day in 2017 ⭐️He’s scored 236 more since then. https://t.co/9mBPtEJ8wg

Lewandowski is renowned for his fantastic finishing ability and his calmness and composure inside the opponent's box. He is adept at scoring with either foot and always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski has scored 40+ goals for the SEVENTH season in a row 🤯 Robert Lewandowski has scored 40+ goals for the SEVENTH season in a row 🤯 https://t.co/yiGqb7vvgf

Lewandowski has scored six match-winning goals this season and takes fifth spot on the list.

#4. Mohamed Salah | 7 winning goals

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Mohamed Salah's rise with Liverpool has been nothing short of meteoric.

The Egyptian has been Liverpool's talisman ever since joining from Roma in 2017 and has already broken several individual records along the way. He is credited as one of the side's most important signings in their history, along with the likes of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool FC @LFC









20 @PremierLeague goals for the 4th time in his 5 seasons with the Reds.



@MoSalah 20 @PremierLeague goals for the 4th time in his 5 seasons with the Reds. ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽20 @PremierLeague goals for the 4th time in his 5 seasons with the Reds. 🇪🇬 @MoSalah 👑 https://t.co/4m9n7Ta2jy

Salah has already won a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League title with the Reds. He has built an excellent attacking partnership with the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

He leads the charts for the Premier League Golden Boot this season, having scored 20 goals already.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap



Games Goals Assists

238 153 53



TWO HUNDRED AND SIX goal involvements in 238 games Mo Salah for Liverpool:Games Goals Assists238 153 53TWO HUNDRED AND SIX goal involvements in 238 games Mo Salah for Liverpool: Games Goals Assists 238 153 53TWO HUNDRED AND SIX goal involvements in 238 games 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/DCRBKkULe9

Salah also holds the league record for scoring the most goals (32) in a single 38-game PL edition in his debut season.

He has scored seven goals to win the match for his team this season.

#3. Erling Haaland | 7 winning goals

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland is arguably the hottest property in European football right now.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been exceptional over the past three seasons. He is widely considered to be one of the best strikers in the world. He was signed by Dortmund in 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg and has been in stunning form ever since moving to Germany.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has now scored 20 goals in 14 UEFA Champions League appearances; the quickest a player has ever reached 20 goals in the competition, and in 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder (Harry Kane, 24). Astonishing. 20 - Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has now scored 20 goals in 14 UEFA Champions League appearances; the quickest a player has ever reached 20 goals in the competition, and in 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder (Harry Kane, 24). Astonishing. https://t.co/jaUCwVmIks

Haaland is blessed with blistering pace and finishing ability and has a spectacular goalscoring record at club level. He averages over a goal in every game, an astonishing feat when you consider that he has already made 80 appearances.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤯 Erling Haaland has played a direct hand in 66 goals in 56 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund.



🥵 Pretty decent record to have at the age of 21 🤯 Erling Haaland has played a direct hand in 66 goals in 56 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund.🥵 Pretty decent record to have at the age of 21 https://t.co/cdKd7Vcc6R

Haaland has scored seven match-winning goals for his side this season despite missing almost 10 games through injury.

#2. Karim Benzema | 8 winning goals

Real Madrid CF v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has been in impeccable form this season.

Signed in 2009, Benzema is now one of the most senior members of the Real Madrid squad. He was signed from Lyon for a reported €35 million in 2009 and has more than justified his transfer fee.

B/R Football @brfootball Karim Benzema has surpassed Thierry Henry to become the top French scorer in history for club and country (412) Karim Benzema has surpassed Thierry Henry to become the top French scorer in history for club and country (412) 🌟 https://t.co/1TrreZr1wN

Benzema has hit an unstoppable vein of form this season. His partnership with Vinicius Jr. is arguably the best in Europe, as the pair have contributed a vast majority of the club's goals together (49).

B/R Football @brfootball

32 goals

13 assists



Vinicius Jr.:

17 goals

13 assists



These two this season Karim Benzema:32 goals13 assistsVinicius Jr.:17 goals13 assistsThese two this season Karim Benzema:➖ 32 goals➖ 13 assistsVinicius Jr.:➖ 17 goals➖ 13 assistsThese two this season 🔥 https://t.co/zuqnenwH4Z

Benzema already has 22 league goals this season and has scored eight of them to win his side the match. With the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals coming soon, the club will be hoping that Benzema keeps up the good work.

#1. Cristiano Ronaldo | 9 winning goals

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The Portuguese attacker re-joined Manchester United in a shock deal last summer and has been in excellent goalscoring touch. Despite facing several changes within the club, Ronaldo has remained unfazed and continues to score goals regularly for the Red Devils.

He is currently joint-second in the Premier League goalscoring charts with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota with 12 goals. He recently rolled back the years with his performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, grabbing a hat-trick.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



12 March 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second Premier League hat-trick



14 years and 2 months later, he's taking home another match-ball. 12 January 2008: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first Premier League hat-trick12 March 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second Premier League hat-trick14 years and 2 months later, he's taking home another match-ball. 12 January 2008: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first Premier League hat-trick12 March 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second Premier League hat-trick14 years and 2 months later, he's taking home another match-ball. 🎩 https://t.co/QIPiHH3Fjb

Ronaldo is extremely versatile in attack and is capable of scoring with either foot. He is also blessed with excellent aerial ability and is regarded by many as one of the best attackers in world football.

Ronaldo has scored a stunning nine match-winning goals this season, cementing his place at the top of the list.

Edited by Aditya Singh