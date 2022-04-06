5 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign if he took the Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stint suffered a setback when his side gave up a two-goal lead against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 fixture to get knocked out of the competition.

PSG fans whistled at the Argentina manager in their latest win over Lorient as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. In his first full season in charge at PSG, Pochettino has kept the club at the top of the standings but has failed to create an identity for the club.

GOAL @goal Mauricio Pochettino was so mad about Real Madrid's first goal that he declined to discuss the rest of PSG's performance Mauricio Pochettino was so mad about Real Madrid's first goal that he declined to discuss the rest of PSG's performance 😠 https://t.co/0oqiPNBOge

Pochettino won his first managerial trophy with PSG

Pochettino made a name for himself as an astute manager during his spell at Tottenham Hotspur. With limited cash at his disposal, he made some smart signings and turned the club into genuine top-four contenders.

He failed to win a trophy during his five-year-long spell in London and lifted the first silverware of his managerial career just 11 days into his spell with PSG. Despite that, it seems he is on his way back to the Premier League next season.

On that note, here we take a look at the five players he could sign if he moves to Old Trafford this summer.

#5 Aurélien Tchouaméni

Aurélien Tchouaméni is one of the hottest prospects in Europe at the moment

Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs on the development of Monaco sensation Aurélien Tchouaméni. They want the 22-year-old as the long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

He will be a good signing for Pochettino as well given the fact that the Argentina manager is great at nurturing young talents. He had a good track record at Tottenham and gave chances to the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Winks to feature in the first team.

Tchouaméni is a solid defensive-minded midfielder, and alongside Fred he can add a lot of steel to the Manchester United midfield, which would free up Bruno Fernandes to take on even more attacking duties.

#4 Max Aarons

Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League

Max Aarons has been on Pochettino's radar since his Tottenham days. The English right-back has been in impressive form with the Canaries this season and if they fail to retain their top-flight status at the end of the campaign, he might be on the lookout for a move.

Pochettino trusts young players a bit more than his peers and could bring out the best in the 20-year-old. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been erratic over the last few months and that might help convince the board to spend money on another right-back next season.

#3 Harry Winks

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Winks has struggled to get playtime under Antonio Conte and it has been widely speculated that the English midfielder will leave the club at the end of the season.

Pochettino once compared the player to the likes of Andres Iniesta and Xavi due to his playmaking skills. Though he is talented, he has failed to impress Conte.

A piece of good news is that while he also holds Pochettino in high regard and credits the Argentine manager for his fast-tracked development and helping him secure crucial first-team experience.

While bringing in a midfielder might not be a top priority at the club, having another midfielder in the ranks won't hurt.

#2 Christian Eriksen

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

Christian Eriksen will be a free agent in the summer as he is yet to extend his six-month contract with Brentford. The midfielder has looked sharp since making his return to professional football after suffering a cardiac arrest at the EUROs last year.

While he has also been linked with a move to his old club Tottenham Hotspur, it is currently being managed by Antonio Conte. The two didn't get along in their brief spell together at Inter Milan and it is unlikely that the Danish player will be keen to play under the Italian manager.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Eriksen Christian Eriksen in the last four games with Brentford and Denmark: three goals, one assist. He's definitely back, best football story of the year so far. Christian Eriksen in the last four games with Brentford and Denmark: three goals, one assist. He's definitely back, best football story of the year so far. ⭐️🇩🇰 #Eriksen https://t.co/9GkYoZUn6q

The former Tottenham manager will also be keen on reuniting with the player who brings a lot to the table. He will be a great backup for Bruno Fernandes and playing the two together could also be a viable option next season.

#1 Harry Kane

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane has been at the top of the list of desired players for Manchester United for a long time. The English striker is well-suited to the Premier League and despite a lot of interest, he might choose to stay in England rather than go abroad.

If Pochettino moves to Old Trafford next season, that will give Manchester United an advantage in the race to secure his signature. Pochettino has a great understanding with the striker and in his first season in-charge during the 2014-15 campaign, Kane scored 21 goals.

With the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani uncertain, he will be a perfect signing for the Red Devils.

Edited by S Chowdhury