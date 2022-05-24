5 players you may not know have completed transfers this summer (2022)

With most of Europe's football competitions already completed for the 2021-22 season, players are now free to negotiate transfers. Clubs have already begun strengthening their squads ahead of the 2022-23 season. For many clubs, it is important to get transfer deals over the line quickly to allow the players to settle in quickly at their new clubs.

Many players have seen their contracts run out at their current clubs and have completed transfers as free agents to new clubs. Players like Antonio Rudiger, Erling Haaland, and Niklas Sule are three high-profile names who have been confirmed to move to new clubs after the 2021-22 season. They are, however, not the only players to have completed transfers already.

Without further ado, here is a list of five players you may not know have completed transfers ahead of 2022-23.

#5 Vinicius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk to Real Madrid)

Vinicius Tobias, 18, joined on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid have scoured the world for some of the best young talent in recent years. The likes of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Eduardo Camavinga are great examples of this. The La Liga champions completed a deal for 18-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Vinicius Tobias in April 2022.

Tobias joined Real Madrid on a one-year loan with an option to buy, but has already signed a pre-contract agreement with the club. The teenager has signed a five-year deal and Shakhtar Donetsk will receive around €18 million if the deal goes through.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Vinícius Tobías’ loan will expire in June 2023 - buy option available at the end of the next season. Official. Brazilian right back Vinícius Tobías joins Real Madrid on loan with buy option from Shakhtar Donetsk.Vinícius Tobías’ loan will expire in June 2023 - buy option available at the end of the next season. Official. Brazilian right back Vinícius Tobías joins Real Madrid on loan with buy option from Shakhtar Donetsk. 🇧🇷 #RealMadridVinícius Tobías’ loan will expire in June 2023 - buy option available at the end of the next season. https://t.co/0goNcNIS0T

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stated his admiration for the Brazilian teenager after watching him in training. Tobias currently plays for Real Madrid Castilla and will hope to break into the first-team next season. He has already made three appearances for the reserve side.

#4 Salih Ozcan (FC Koln to Borussia Dortmund)

RB Leipzig v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

After a disappointing season that saw them crash out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, Borussia Dortmund have begun a rebuild. As part of the rebuild, they have completed the signing of 24-year-old Turkish midfielder Salih Ozcan from FC Koln for €5 million.

Ozcan arrives at Signal Iduna Park with a reputation for being a tough-tackling and intelligent midfielder. The former Germany U-21 international will likely replace the departing Axel Witsel at the heart of the Borussia Dortmund midfield.

Ozcan joined Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal until June 2026 and is their fourth signing already ahead of the 2021-22 season. He joins Karim Adeyemi, Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule in joining the club.

#3 Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax to Bayern Munich)

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Moroccan right-back Noussair Mazraoui has completed a transfer to German champions Bayern Munich, ending months of speculation over his future. The 24-year-old defender decided against renewing his contract with Ajax.

Mazraoui has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich and is set to remain contracted to the club until June 2026. As per Goal, the right-back was the subject of a tussle between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich before making his decision to join the German side. The Morocco international will now battle with some of Europe's best players for a starting shirt at the Allianz Arena.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #FCBayern



Mazraoui will be announced as new Bayern player in the coming days. Medical already completed too. Confirmed. Noussair Mazraoui joins FC Bayern on a free transfer from Ajax. Hasan Salihamidžić: “The deal is done and completed”, he says.Mazraoui will be announced as new Bayern player in the coming days. Medical already completed too. Confirmed. Noussair Mazraoui joins FC Bayern on a free transfer from Ajax. Hasan Salihamidžić: “The deal is done and completed”, he says. 🔴🤝 #FCBayernMazraoui will be announced as new Bayern player in the coming days. Medical already completed too.

Bayern Munich are said to still be working on a deal for Mazraoui's Ajax teammate Ryan Gravenberch, who has decided against signing a new deal at the club. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is quite close to being finalized.

Mazraoui is the first major signing for Bayern Munich ahead of the 2022-23 season. He will join up with the club in July.

#2 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham to Napoli)

SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A

Cameroon international midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa joined Napoli in the summer of 2021 following Fulham's relegation to the Championship. The 26-year-old midfielder had an option-to-buy clause inserted into his loan contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli have opted to sign the midfielder permanently after he impressed in the 2021-22 season.

Zambo Anguissa played an important role for Napoli as they secured UEFA Champions League football with a third-place finish in Serie A. Luciano Spalletti's men secured their highest points tally since the 2017-18 season to finish in third place. He featured 30 times in all competitions for Napoli and was one of the first names on their team sheet.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



He has already signed his new contract with Napoli



via De Laurentiis confirmed that Napoli triggered the buy option for Zambo Anguissa from Fullham for around €15m.He has already signed his new contract with Napolivia @FabrizioRomano De Laurentiis confirmed that Napoli triggered the buy option for Zambo Anguissa from Fullham for around €15m. He has already signed his new contract with Napoli 📝💙📰 via @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/hgUDQzprL1

Anguissa's deal will cost Napoli €15 million, a very cheap price considering his quality. The Cameroon international has signed a four-year deal with the club until June 2026. He was one of the most consistent players for Napoli and has been rewarded for his consistency.

#1 Boubacar Kamara (Olympique Marseille to Aston Villa)

Olympique de Marseille v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Highly-rated French midfielder Boubacar Kamara has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer from Olympique Marseille. The 22-year-old is the second permanent signing completed by Aston Villa ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Kamara has impressed greatly since making his senior debut for Olympique Marseille and has earned his first call-up to the French national team. Kamara can play as a defensive midfielder or central defender and has been coveted by a number of Europe's top sides. The midfielder is one of the most impressive young French players in world football today.

Kamara has signed a five-year deal with Aston Villa until 2027. The talented midfielder stated that club manager Steven Gerrard played a key role in him joining the English side.

Edited by Aditya Singh