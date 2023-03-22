The case for Rodrygo Goes becoming a regular starter for Real Madrid

Brazilian starlet Rodrygo Goes is fast becoming one of South America's brightest products, plying his trade for the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid. Los Blancos signed the 22-year-old in 2019 for a fee of over €40 million.

Since then, he has made 148 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 28 goals and providing 29 assists. He has 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

Rodrygo is enjoying a career-best in goal contributions in La Liga, with four goals and six assists in 23 league appearances for his side. The number of minutes he has played has also increased under manager Carlo Ancelotti, with the Brazilian averaging 68 minutes per match - his highest as a Real Madrid player in La Liga.

Early season form

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander

Rodrygo's best run of performances came prior to the FIFA World Cup. He has started 16 matches in La Liga this season, with 10 of these starts coming prior to the World Cup break. Seven of his 10 goals in all competitions all came in his pre-World Cup performances. With consistent game time, the 22-year-old was able to contribute at a good rate for Los Blancos.

The same can be said for his form to finish off the 2021-22 season, where the Brazilian scored seven goals and registered three assists between April 9 vs Getafe and the UEFA Champions League final vs Liverpool on May 28. His performances included back-to-back two-goal displays against Espanyol in La Liga and Manchester City in the Champions League respectively to help seal his side's place in the final.

His goal contributions have slowed down significantly since returning from the World Cup. All of his goals in 2023 came in cup competitions, which included a goal at the FIFA Club World Cup against Al Ahly and in the Copa del Rey against CP Cacarenco and Atletico Madrid.

His fluctuating role in the team

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

While his minutes have increased, Rodrygo's role has fluctuated throughout the season. This was evident during a run of three matches that Madrid played between February 15 and February 21 against Elche, Osasuna and Liverpool. He started the match against Elche on the left wing as star forward Vinicius Junior was suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. He started as a false nine against Osasuna and started on the right wing against Liverpool.

With a fully fit squad, Ancelotti has opted to start Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde in his first-choice starting XI. Nine of Rodrygo's 16 starts have come when striker Benzema could not play due to injury and fitness concerns. This has affected his productivity as his last league goal came in a 3-1 win over FC Barcelona in October. Rodrygo recently spoke about his lack of playing time, saying:

"I always want to play, and I tell the coach that I have to play, but he tells me to be calm. ... I respect Carlo because we have very good players, but I am there, and when I am on the field, I help my team. I want to be a starter."

The case for Rodrygo to become a regular starter

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Statistically, he is still one of Madrid's best performers in La Liga. He has an xG of 8.9, which is second on the team in the league behind Benzema. He has 87 progressive carries, which is also second on the team behind Vinicius Junior. His stats also rank well against his counterparts in the league. He is second in carries into the penalty area (48), joint-third in goal-creating action (13), and sixth in La Liga in shot-creating actions (91).

His goal threat and dribbling ability could be key to salvaging Madrid's season as their chances of retaining La Liga are extremely bleak due to being 12 points behind rivals Barcelona. His insertion into the starting XI could inject much-needed impetus into Madrid's hopes of winning the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

