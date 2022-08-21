5 players who you may not know to have had received Ballon d'Or nominations in their careers

For footballers, the Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual accolade in the game. While players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have normalized winning the award multiple times, many other players will consider being shortlisted for the prize itself as a huge honor.

This year's 30-man shortlist was released on August 13th, and Messi's name was missing for the first time in 17 years. In that period, many different players have been nominated for the award, which might be deemed to have been their most significant individual achievement.

The Ballon d'Or is used to judge the world's best football players, and getting on the shortlist is a big deal. Every year, 30 players are shortlisted for the award before a winner emerges through a voting process involving captains and coaches.

Many forgotten players have made it to the 30-man shortlist at some point in their careers, but failed to go on to win it.

Without further ado, here is a list of five players who you may have forgotten were included in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

#5 El-Hadji Diouf

Southampton v Docaster Rovers - npower Championship

Before Sadio Mane became a Senegal superstar, some other players had become household names from the nation.

El-Hadji Diouf was arguably Senegal's biggest export before the emergence of Mane, and the forward enjoyed a successful career. Diouf was the star of the Teranga Lions' 2002 FIFA World Cup side that shocked the world.

El-Hadji Diouf was nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2002 after he helped Senegal reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Korea/Japan. His performances in the competition earned him a move to Liverpool from Lens as well.

Diouf was a controversial player. The former Senegal forward won the African Player of the Year award back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. He also made the FIFA 100 list compiled by Pele.

#4 Tim Cahill

Australia v Netherlands: Group B - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Arguably Australia's greatest footballer ever, Tim Cahill enjoyed a successful playing career in Europe in the 2000s.

Tim Cahill received a Ballon d'Or nomination in 2006 but ended up not receiving a single vote. He was the first Everton player in 18 years to receive the nomination, and had been the club's player of the year in his debut season.

The attacker was the first Australian player to score a goal in the FIFA World Cup when he scored for the Socceroos in 2006. He is also the only Australian player to score in three editions of the Cup.

Cahill was named the Oceania Footballer of the Year in 2004. He is fondly remembered by Everton fans to this day for his skills, especially his heading ability.

#3 Asamoah Gyan

Serbia v Ghana: Group D - 2010 FIFA World Cup

Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan is one of Africa's most successful players in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The striker has also enjoyed good success in his career for club and country.

Asamoah Gyan was nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2010 after he led Ghana to the verge of a place in the semifinals of the World Cup. Gyan featured in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions of the Cup. The former Sunderland and Udinese striker scored six times in the World Cup and is Africa's highest scorer in the competition.

Gyan is 36 years old and is hopeful of making the Black Stars' squad for the 2022 World Cup. The striker was named the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2010 and is Ghana's all-time record goalscorer.

#2 Tomas Rosicky

Tomas Rosicky and Benjani

Tomas Rosicky is fondly remembered for his time as an Arsenal player for a decade between 2006 and 2016. Before he joined Arsenal, however, Rosicky featured extensively for Borussia Dortmund between 2001 and 2006.

Rosicky was nominated for the 2002 Ballon d'Or after helping Borussia Dortmund reach the UEFA Cup final in the 2001-02 season. The Czech midfielder is one of the most iconic players to emerge from the European country. After Pavel Nedved retired, he was made the national team captain for his country.

Squawka @Squawka



In his first full season, BVB won the Bundesliga and Little Mozart was nominated for the Ballon d'Or. When today's birthday boy Tomáš Rosický was signed by Borussia Dortmund in January 2001, he became the most expensive player in Bundesliga history.In his first full season, BVB won the Bundesliga and Little Mozart was nominated for the Ballon d'Or. When today's birthday boy Tomáš Rosický was signed by Borussia Dortmund in January 2001, he became the most expensive player in Bundesliga history.In his first full season, BVB won the Bundesliga and Little Mozart was nominated for the Ballon d'Or. 🎼

Rosicky is fondly referred to as 'Little Mozart' in reference to his nimbleness and technical excellence on the pitch. The former Arsenal man was one of the most technically gifted players of his generation.

#1 Mario Balotelli

Italy v Croatia - Group C: UEFA EURO 2012

Undoubtedly one of the most talented players of his generation, Mario Balotelli may be likened to a 21st century Paul Gascoigne.

The Italian is also one of the most well-traveled players on this list, having played in multiple countries.

Balotelli was nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2012 after scoring 13 goals in 23 league appearances for Manchester City as they won their maiden Premier League title. The striker also starred for Italy in Euro 2012 as they finished in second place behind Spain.

Balotelli has failed to replicate his performance level from 2012 ever since and has jumped from one team to another without consistency. The 32-year-old Adana Demirspor striker won the Golden Boy award in 2010.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury