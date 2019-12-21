5 players Mikel Arteta could target as Arsenal manager

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Arteta is taking on his first managerial role at the Emirates

After days of negotiation with Manchester City, the worst-kept secret in football was finally revealed yesterday when Mikel Arteta was announced as the new manager of Arsenal.

It is now three weeks since the Gunners sacked Unai Emery, who was given the mammoth task of replacing Arsene Wenger just 18 months prior. It was always going to be an uphill battle for Emery at the Emirates, having to change the club after it had been built in Wenger’s image for the 22 years of his reign.

Emery was unable to really make the changes he would have wanted, and results never reached a level Arsenal were happy with. In his first season, Arsenal missed out on a top-four spot after a poor run of form towards the end of the season, while they also failed to qualify for the Champions League through the Europa League, losing 4-1 to Chelsea in the final.

He lost his job at the end of November after another poor run of form, as Arsenal fell seven points behind the top four and went seven games without a win in all competitions.

The appointment of Arteta is an exciting one, but it comes with plenty of risk. He has learned from one of the best in the game in Pep Guardiola, and it looks likely he will try to bring a similar style of attacking football to the Emirates.

However, this will be his first managerial role, and there will be an awful lot of pressure on him from day one. He will need to improve the Arsenal squad because this one simply isn’t good enough.

Here are five players Arteta could target to improve his squad.

#1 Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Upamecano is seen as one of Europe's finest young centre backs

One place where Arsenal certainly need reinforcements is at centre back. It was an area that they struggled with at the back end of Arsene Wenger’s reign and throughout Unai Emery’s time in charge.

Advertisement

One man who has been linked with Arsenal before is RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, who remains one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defenders.

The 21-year-old would certainly improve the Gunners’ back four in the short term, and he could easily become one of Europe’s top defenders.

1 / 5 NEXT