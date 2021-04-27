5 players who need to leave Liverpool to get their careers back on track

Premier League champions Liverpool have endured a torrid season so far and are unlikely to secure UEFA Champions League football for the 2021-22 season. The Reds have been ravaged by injuries since the opening weeks of the season, with Virgil van Dijk's ACL injury starting an unfortunate period in October that saw several other players pick up long-term injuries.

Jurgen Klopp has a massive job on his hands to help Liverpool compete on all fronts next season, as he prepares for an important transfer window. The Reds are expected to make a few crucial additions to their squad ahead of the new season, while a handful of players are set to be sold to raise money for potential incomings.

Many players in the current squad are seemingly out of favor and are likely to leave for greener pastures. Klopp knows Liverpool don't need an overhaul, but there could be a lot of chopping and changing at Anfield at the end of the season to make Liverpool a force to be reckoned with again.

On that note, here are five players who need to leave Liverpool to get their careers back on track.

#5 Marko Grujic

Lincoln City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Third Round

Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic was Liverpool's first signing of the Jurgen Klopp era, as he joined the club for a fee believed to be in the region of £5 million at the start of the 2016-17 season. However, he has barely featured for the club since and has been sent out on loan to multiple clubs across Europe.

He is currently on loan at FC Porto in Liga NOS and is set to be sold by the club at the end of the current campaign. Grujic knows he needs to secure a permanent transfer to get his faltering career back on track, with Porto and a handful of Bundesliga clubs looking to snap him up.

#LFC are expected to hold talks with Marko Grujic this summer https://t.co/QQT5YXsHfq — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

The towering midfielder is a decent player, but the fact of the matter is that he is unlikely to break into a Liverpool side that currently boasts several midfielders.

#4 Takumi Minamino

Liverpool FC v Atalanta BC: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Takumi Minamino is another player who has barely featured for Liverpool since completing a move to the club. The Japanese attacker was the Reds' only signing in January 2020, as he left Red Bull Salzburg after an impressive spell in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Before moving to Liverpool, Minamino faced the Reds in the UEFA Champions League group stages and was arguably the best player on the pitch, as he got his name on the scoresheet against his future employers.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp will not be happy to see Takumi Minamino on the bench - but it is not Ralph Hasenhuttl's fault. #SaintsFC https://t.co/0XjAmpf91D — Saints Live (@Saints_FCLive) April 22, 2021

However, with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota ahead of him the pecking order, he was sent on loan to Southampton earlier this year to get regular game time under his belt. Minamino has enjoyed a decent spell at the St. Mary's Stadium, but he is unlikely to break into the Liverpool team if he were to return to the club this summer.

1 / 2 NEXT