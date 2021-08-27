5 players who need to switch nationalities to kickstart their international careers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just over a year away, with some of football's biggest names set to feature in the biggest stage of world football. While we will get to see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the blockbuster event, many world-class players might miss out due to an abundance of talent in their national teams' ranks.

A case in point is the French national team, which can potentially field two world-class starting XIs. FIFA rules (Article 9 of FIFA's Regulations Governing the Application of the Statutes) regarding changing nationalities allow players to represent countries of descent or their native lands, provided they obtain citizenship of that country.

There are a few conditions that need to be met for a player to be eligible to switch nationalities, though. Some of these conditions warrant that a player has to be born in the territory of the relevant association, or one of his biological parents should be born in the territory of the said country.

On that note, here's a look at five players who might need to switch nationalities to kickstart their international careers.

#5 Wesley Fofana | France to Cote d'Ivoire

Wesley Fofana could choose to represent Ivory Coast.

After just one season in English football, Wesley Fofana has established himself as one of the most promising centre-backs in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old made the move to Leicester City on a £31.5 million move from Saint-Etienne. He earned the big-money move after just one full season in St. Etienne's senior setup. After witnessing his breakthrough debut season in the 2020-21 campaign, it's safe to say the Foxes have unearthed yet another gem.

In international football, Wesley Fofana has donned the blues of the France U21 national team. He has made three appearances for the youth team in the UEFA U21 Championship and UEFA Euro U21 qualification. However, Fofana will have to remain patient if he wants to break into the senior French setup.

According to Transfermarkt, Fofana holds dual citizenship of France and Cote d'Ivoire. Considering the abundance of centre-backs in French football, Fofana will perhaps get more playing time and opportunity to shine with Cote d'Ivoire.

#4 Ilaix Moriba | Spain to Guinea

Ilaix Moriba reportedly wants to switch nationalities.

La Masia academy product Ilaix Moriba is eligible to represent both Spain and Guinea in international football.

Moriba is one of the more probable players to switch his nationality, as recent reports have revealed the youngster's desire to represent his country of birth. The 18-year-old has been in the news in Catalonia following a contractual standoff with his boyhood club Barcelona.

Ilaix Moriba has made the decision to resign from the Spanish national team and will, from now on, play for the Guinean national team instead. [as] pic.twitter.com/wXzSAa5Gtu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 21, 2021

According to Spanish outlet AS, Moriba's father met with representatives from Guinea and emphasised his son's wish to play for his African homeland. The young midfielder was born in Conakry, Guinea, but moved to Spain as a young kid, eventually earning Spanish citizenship. Moriba represented La Furia Roja's U17 and U18 sides.

If the rumours are to be believed, Moriba could be in contention for a spot in the Guinea national team in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Guinea-Bissau.

