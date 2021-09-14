5 players who should never play for Manchester United again

Since signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Manchester United have surely made themselves one of the strongest title contenders in England. With other notable acquisitions in the summer transfer window, Manchester United have built a good squad.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job in clearing the deadwood in the squad but he would still feel the job is only half done. However, the likes of Marcos Rojo, Daniel James and Ashley Young no longer being a part of the Manchester United squad is indeed a good start.

Manchester United need to let go of players

Playing for Manchester United always demands a certain standard and quality. Solskjaer has some really good options but at the same time, it is necessary that he let go of players that don't fit the bill.

There are players in the current Manchester United squad who have failed despite receiving plenty of chances to turn their fortunes around. Letting go of them will not only filter the quality in the squad but also help reduce the wage bill. From a future perspective, it will also help in bringing in other players.

On that note, let's have a look at some of the players who should never play for Manchester United again:

#5 Lee Grant

David De Gea (Left), Dean Henderson (Center) and Lee Grant (Right)

Manchester United signing Lee Grant in the summer of 2018 was a surprising one for plenty of United fans around the globe. With David De Gea and Sergio Romero in the squad already and with Dean Henderson on loan at Sheffield United, signing him made little sense.

That being said, the signing was a little justified as Romero got injured during his international training with Argentina. This meant Grant was the only backup to De Gea for a brief period. But other than that scenario, Grant has hardly been on the pitch for the Red Devils and is yet to play for them in the Premier League.

As crazy as his stats are it still doesn’t do him justice, watch Lee Grant and you’ll love football, it’s simple. pic.twitter.com/s5KSHbnJ9Y — Ross 🇮🇪🔴 (@Ross_UTD) May 11, 2021

Grant has only made two appearances for the 20-time Premier League champions so far. With Tom Heaton becoming United's third-choice goalkeeper, Grant does not even have a slim chance of making an appearance.

Without wasting any further time, it only makes sense for United to sell the Englishman or terminate the contract and help reduce their payroll.

#4 Juan Mata

Derby County v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

The Spaniard has been a very good servant to Manchester United. With all his playmaking abilities, smart passing and lovely ball control, Juan Mata was a delightful player to watch in his prime. But it is safe to say that the former Chelsea man is no longer the player he used to be.

Juan Mata PL career stats against top 6 opposition #MUFC pic.twitter.com/SxRymELvoz — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) November 21, 2016

Mata's lack of pace and strength is more evident now than ever, reducing his game-time to a massive extent. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in 2020 has more or less taken away the limited chances Mata has had to start frequently. With United's squad only getting stronger in attack this summer, we are unlikely to see Mata play often.

Mata's recent contract extension was a head-scratching moment for the fans and pretty much uncalled for. It certainly makes more sense to let the Spaniard go and help with the wage bill by saving £160,000 per week.

It is also likely that Mata might enter the coaching staff role sooner or later as the former Valencia man has already started taking coaching badges.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith