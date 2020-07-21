5 players Newcastle United should look to sell in this transfer window

The rumours of the arrival of Newcastle United's new owners and the end of the tumultuous Mike Ashley reign are getting stronger and stronger with each passing day. If numerous sources are to be believed, the new owners have already made plans to bring back the Tyneside club to its glory days.

That being said, Steve Bruce's Newcastle have been impressive this season. After being one of the odds on favorites for relegation, the former Villa boss has steered the Magpies comfortably off the relegation battle. The new season, though, brings new challenges for Newcastle United.

Despite having a decent squad, Newcastle United have suffered due to injuries to several key players. The summer provides an opportunity for new player investments. That being said, Newcastle United will need to sell some of the present players to make additions to their squad.

With that in mind, here are five players the Magpies should look to sell this summer.

#1: Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu is a player who cherishes playing for Newcastle United but lacks the necessary consistency and quality.

Since making his Toon debut in 2016, the Ghanian international has made 118 appearances in four seasons for Newcastle United. During this period, the winger has contributed just eight goals and nine assists - not a tally that you want your winger to produce.

The presence of Allain St Maximin and Matt Richie also dampens Atsu's chances of getting a run in the Newcastle United first-team. With just under a year left in his contract, Newcastle United should try to sell the winger to recuperate the £6 million they spent to sign him from Chelsea.

#2: Henri Saviet

Henri Saviet

If there is one player Newcastle United should definitely try to offload this summer, that is Henry Saviet.

The talented Senegal international arrived from Bordeaux in 2016 but has failed to reproduce any form that brought him to the Tyneside club. During his four and half years at St James Park, Saviet has managed just eight appearances and scored one goal.

With his last appearance for Newcastle United coming way back in 2017, the writing has been on the wall for the Senegalese international. Now with less than a year remaining in his contract, the Magpies should try to offload the winger and free up his 35k wages in their books.

#3: Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy is another player who has promised a lot but has delivered very little for Newcastle Ubited. The 25-year-old arrived from Norwich City in 2017 with much promise.

Despite giving several chances under Rafael Benitez, the winger failed to capitalise on his opportunities. Now into his third season as a Toon, Murphy looks far less likely to break into the first team.

He showed signs of improvement against Sheffield Wednesday this season, but the winger lacks the quality needed to compete in the Premier League. At 25, Murphy will have no shortage of suitors after having scored eight times in 38 matches for the Owls.