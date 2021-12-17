5 players Newcastle United could sign in the January transfer window

Since their inception in 1892, Newcastle United have won the English first division title a total of four times. Their last top-flight triumph came in 1927, almost a century back.

The club have seen its ownership change quite a few times over the last century, but none were able to get rid of its mediocrity.

The new owners, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), are determined to change the equation. They want to make Newcastle United a European heavyweight. Backed by the wealthiest owners in world football, the Magpies can now go after the biggest stars and turn their fortunes around in a heartbeat.

Although Newcastle United are staying mum about the whole transfer situation, we expect something big to go down sooner rather than later. The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are still distant dreams, but the Tyneside club could prove their intent in January itself.

With that in mind, here are five big names Newcastle United could go after in the January transfer window:

#5 Franck Kessie - AC Milan

AC Milan v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

AC Milan's Franck Kessie is arguably one of the most underrated midfielders in Europe right now. The Ivory Coast international has been at the heart of almost every passage of play at Milan and has been fueling the Rossoneri’s title ambitions.

Kessie’s current contract with the Serie A outfit runs until June 2022, but negotiations have been at a standstill for weeks.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid ℹ️🇨🇮 Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in AC Milan's Franck Kessié on a free transfer. @diarioas ℹ️🇨🇮 Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in AC Milan's Franck Kessié on a free transfer. @diarioas https://t.co/UWGToVJA0I

Kessie is reportedly unhappy with the contract Milan are offering and could look for a change of scenery sooner rather than later. Newcastle United, who currently have no shortage of funds, could do with a player of Kessie’s caliber.

At only 24 years of age, Kessie is a player Newcastle United can build their midfield around and hopefully and hopefully vie for the biggest trophies.

#4 Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are in dire need of monetary reinforcements and have reportedly made several of their players available for transfer. New coach Xavi is still tinkering with the system and would rather have players that fit his system than keep former world-beaters around.

Former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho finds himself in a tricky position at Barcelona and could be on his way out in January itself. A return to the Premier League seems likely and Newcastle United could prove to be his ideal destination.

The Magpies need an explosive midfielder up top and Coutinho promises to be a worthy candidate.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• But Barça first need to transfer out players like Coutinho and Umtiti to reduce the wage bill that would allow Torres to be registered.



Via (🟡): 🔄 (TORRES): The agreement with Manchester City for Ferran Torres to join Barcelona in January can be found.• But Barça first need to transfer out players like Coutinho and Umtiti to reduce the wage bill that would allow Torres to be registered.Via (🟡): @sport 🔄 (TORRES): The agreement with Manchester City for Ferran Torres to join Barcelona in January can be found.• But Barça first need to transfer out players like Coutinho and Umtiti to reduce the wage bill that would allow Torres to be registered.Via (🟡): @sport https://t.co/eqBqWLXq73

The Brazilian is currently valued at around €20 million and could be a steal for Newcastle United in January.

