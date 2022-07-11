5 players with the most non-penalty goals and assists over the last 2 Premier League seasons

The Premier League is home to some of the finest attack-minded players in the world. From flying full-backs to lethal strikers, the English top flight has no shortage of goalscorers and assist-providers. Every year, the collection gets richer and richer.

Over the last couple of seasons, we have had the privilege of seeing some fine attack-minded players take centre stage. They kept the audience hooked, playing immaculate threaded throughballs and scoring goals for fun.

Below, we will take a look at some stars who turned out to be quite a handful for their opponents in the last two seasons.

Here are five players with the highest number of non-penalty goals and assists in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 37 goal involvements

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Manchester United may not be having the best of times recently, but they have quite a few brilliant players in their ranks, Bruno Fernandes being one of them.

The attacking midfielder is an expert at bringing his teammates into the game, threading passes through and sneaking into the box without raising the alarm.

Even discounting penalties, Fernandes had 37 goal contributions over the last couple of seasons, emerging as United’s most prolific player by far.

In his debut season (2020-21), Fernandes scored nine non-penalty goals (18 in total) and 12 assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

His gameplay was affected after Cristiano Ronaldo’s return in the 2021-22 season, but he still managed to finish the season with a respectable tally of 10 goals and six assists in 36 matches.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 39 goal involvements

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester City have emerged as the most formidable team in the Premier League. The Citizens play an exciting brand of football, have some exceptional players at their disposal, and have developed a habit of thriving under pressure, at least in England.

Kevin De Bruyne, who joined the club in 2015, is arguably City’s brightest star. The attacking midfielder is a visionary passer, can shoot from anywhere, and has created a reputation for leading by example.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the Belgian recorded six goals and 12 assists in 25 matches in the English top flight. He missed the rest of the games due to injury/fitness issues.

Last term, De Bruyne took his sharpness a couple of notches higher, bagging 15 league goals in 30 matches and marking his best ever season in front of goal. He also provided eight assists.

His 39 goal involvements went a long way in helping Pep Guardiola’s side bag consecutive English top-flight titles.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 52 goal involvements

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Having been directly involved in 52 Premier League goals over the last two seasons, Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has proven himself to be a formidable force in the division.

The Egypt international is quick off his mark, can score from all angles, and has a penchant for providing defense-piercing passes.

The Egyptian superstar has been on a roll since joining the Reds from Roma for £36.5 million in 2017 and the last two seasons have been no exception. Salah recorded 22 goals and provided five assists in 37 English top-flight games in the 2020-21 campaign.

The following season, he improved upon both his aspects, bagging 23 goals and 13 assists. The Reds narrowly missed out on the league title, but Salah finished with the 'Golden Boot' (alongside Heung-min Son) and the 'Playmaker of the Season' award (highest assists).

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 55 goal involvements

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Harry Kane is widely hailed as one of the best strikers in the world, and for good reason. He is an excellent striker of the ball, is strong as an ox, and knows how to be in the right place at the right time.

Kane has also made a name for himself as a capable creator. He regularly looks for his teammates in the final third and, more often than not, finds them with admirable accuracy.

Over the last two seasons, Kane has played a part in 56 Premier League goals, without counting a single penalty. The Englishman produced jaw-dropping football in the 2020-21 season, recording 23 goals and 14 assists in 37 league matches, winning both the 'Golden Boot' and 'Playmaker' award.

Kane had a relatively slow start last season, but eventually picked up pace after Antonio Conte’s appointment in November.

He ended the season with 17 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances, with his contributions going a long way in helping Spurs attain a top-four finish.

#1 Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - 56 goal involvements

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son tops the list with a whopping 56 goal involvements in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

The South Korean forward, who joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million in 2015, has been a sensation for the Lilywhites in recent years. He pops up with goals and assists on cue and also tracks back diligently and presses until the final blast of the whistle, making him a coach’s delight.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Son scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 Premier League matches. Last season, he enjoyed his best-ever season in front of goal, bagging 23 goals in 35 matches and winning the 'Premier League Golden' Boot (alongside Salah).

The 29-year-old also set up seven goals for his teammates over the course of the campaign.

