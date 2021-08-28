5 players who outperformed Lionel Messi on the grandest stages

Lionel Messi has the ability to step up on the biggest stages and be the difference maker for the team. That is what defines great players. That is why the Paris Saint-Germain attacker will always be ranked among the greatest players to ever grace the football pitch.

The Argentine has been a huge force to reckon with over the last two decades - proving to be a thorn in the side of many famous teams across club and international levels - with a number of unforgettable performances at the pinnacle of the game.

Lionel Messi career stats:



745 goals

387 assists

312 opta assists

37 trophies

56 hattricks

57 freekicks

8 Pichichi

6 Ballon d'Or

6 FIFA Best Player

6 Golden Boot



However, despite his greatness over the last couple of years, there have been a number of times when the tables have turned and Lionel Messi has found himself on the receiving end of such heroic displays orchestrated by other players. Whether with Barcelona or Argentina, the playmaker surely has memories of such days he will never forget.

In line with that, we take a look at five players who have managed to outperform the mercurial forward on the grandest stages.

#5 Miroslav Klose: Argentina 0-4 Germany (03-07-2010)

The striker bagged a brace in the 4-0 thrashing of Lionel Messi's Argentina

When Argentina and Germany clashed in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in South Africa in 2010, all eyes were on Lionel Messi to step up with another magical performance. However, it was former Bayern Munich striker Miroslav Klose who ended up stealing the spotlight.

Miroslav Klose, the #WorldCup's leading scorer, retires from Germany. Here are his 16 goals - http://t.co/HZuIUIai90 pic.twitter.com/aRm9WJxr5m — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 11, 2014

The German international proved that his record as the all-time scorer of the tournament is no fluke by scoring two incredible goals to help his nation earn a 4-0 triumph over the South Americans, with Thomas Muller and Arne Friedriche also finding the back of the net.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (26-02-2013)

Cristiano Ronaldo left Lionel Messi looking helpless

The stage was set for a gargantuan clash as Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other in the second leg of the 2013 Copa Del Rey semi-final. Apart from the significance of the El Clasico, the bitter rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo raised the stakes further.

On this night, it was the Portuguese who earned the bragging rights. Ronaldo got straight to business immediately after the game began, posing a constant threat to the opposition defense and was rewarded with a penalty kick in the 11th minute as Gerard Pique fouled him inside the box.

The Portuguese slotted home perfectly from the spot to give Los Blancos an early lead. He found the back of the net again shortly after the restart with a powerful left-footed shot and Raphael Varane added a third, rendering Jordi Alba's 89th minute effort a mere consolation for the Catalan giants.

