5 players who could outscore Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League this season

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer amid huge fanfare. Fans were ecstatic as they welcomed their old hero home and there was reason to be optimistic as the Portuguese international has been in great goalscoring form in recent times.

Cristiano Ronaldo's signing might not have been what Manchester United needed

With Edinson Cavani already on their payroll and the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford on the come-up, Manchester United weren't in dire need of a striker. Yet when the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo came along, they did not have the heart to pass it up.

Ronaldo still got off to a great start to his second stint at Manchester United. He even scored a 95th minute for the Red Devils against Villarreal in a crucial Champions League group stage fixture.

But after scoring three goals in his first three Premier League outings of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo has fired blanks in his last three appearances. He has been nowhere near his best and might not be a part of the Premier League Golden Boot race this season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League players who could outscore Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

#5 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane has already overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo with five Premier League goals in eight appearances

Liverpool had a torrid time in the 2020-21 season in the absence of their first-choice centre-backs. To make things worse, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino looked off pace and the burden of scoring goals fell on Mohamed Salah's shoulders.

But the Egyptian did a stellar job and almost single-handedly earned Champions League qualification for the Merseysiders. Restored to near-full strength in the new season, Liverpool are cruising. Sadio Mane is back among the goals as well and he looks sharper than ever.

The Senegalese has already scored five goals in eight Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's men and looks hungry for more. This Liverpool side has a lot of goals in them and their incredible attacking trio of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are in terrific form.

Liverpool's next Premier League game is against Manchester United. It will be interesting to see how Cristiano Ronaldo fares against one of the best defences in the league and how effective Mane will be against a vulnerable United backline.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo have three goals each in the Premier League

Romelu Lukaku returned to his former club Chelsea this past summer. After getting off to a promising start to his second stint at Stamford Bridge, the big Belgian has slowed down. In fact, there has been a visible dip in his form and he has gone goalless in six consecutive games now.

Despite that, Lukaku has three goals in seven games and might just need to take a breather to get back to his best. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Lukaku's dip in form stems from being overplayed and being mentally exhausted after a testing year for both club and country.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against Malmo, Tuchel said:

"It is difficult to judge whether he needs a break or is it better to keep him on the pitch.

"At this moment, I feel Romelu is a bit overplayed. I think he played in too many competitions over the summer, too many competitions with his country. He played the Nations League and he is a fantastic athlete and such a competitive guy that he never takes it easy.

"He wants to be out there and win. He wanted to have a good outcome for the European Championship with Belgium and now in the Nations League it was a huge match for him, it meant a lot personally to play for his country so he takes it seriously.

"If that does not work well he always puts it on his shoulders. He reflects about it and I feel him mentally tired."

Lukaku is a prolific striker and has scored 43 goals in 65 games for both club and country over the course of the last 12 months. Chelsea are also a solid unit and once Lukaku finds his form again, it will be difficult for Cristiano Ronaldo to outscore him.

