5 Players who could partner Lionel Messi up front for Barcelona next season

Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona is one of the most significant talking points leading up to the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana risk ending their beautiful 21-year association with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City continue to monitor his situation.

However, with Joan Laporta returning as president of the club and Ronald Koeman turning their fortunes around in terms of their league results, Barcelona still retain some hope of keeping Lionel Messi at the club beyond the summer.

20 - @FCBarcelona's Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has scored 20+ @LaLigaEN goals for the 13th consecutive season, the only player to do so in the competition’s history. Extraterrestrial. pic.twitter.com/bav5p4P1vM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 15, 2021

Barcelona are gearing up for a crucial transfer window this summer as they look to bolster their squad. They will look to compete for LaLiga Santander and the UEFA Champions League once again and convince Lionel Messi with their ambition. They are believed to be in the market for a top-tier centre-forward to reinforce their attacking options as they are yet to find a proper replacement for Luis Suarez.

On that note, here, we take a look at the five potential players who could partner Lionel Messi in attack during the 2021/22 campaign.

5 possible strike partners for Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez was Lionel Messi's prolific teammate at Barcelona as they combined for 96 goals

#5 Antoine Griezmann | Barcelona

In the event that Barcelona fail to make a high-profile signing or invest in a wide player over a central one, Antoine Griezmann could reprise his role as Barcelona's number nine. The French star is far from a conventional striker and has played all across the front line throughout his career, but during his time at Barcelona, he's predominantly played on Lionel Messi's left side or ahead of him as a striker.

Griezmann has had a significantly more productive campaign for Barcelona in comparison to his first year, managing to chip in with eight goals and six assists in 28 LaLiga Santander fixtures. With a further two goals in each of the UCL, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana, he's taken his overall tally up to 14 goals for Barcelona.

150 - Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has scored 150 goals in 381 appearances in @LaLigaEN (94 with @atletienglish, 40 for @RealSociedadEN and 16 with @FCBarcelona), becoming the second French player to reach this milestone after Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (184 in 372). Prince. pic.twitter.com/m2RS4mHSwb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 15, 2021

The 30-year-old has been strongly linked with an exit from the club after being overlooked on several occasions. Griezmann hasn't managed to strike up the most prolific partnership with Lionel Messi as of yet, and coach Ronald Koeman has even experimented with playing Ousmane Dembele up top with the Argentine. It was the Frenchman who partnered Lionel Messi for their most recent Clasico as well.

Regardless, it is difficult to rule out the possibility of Griezmann proving his worth to Barcelona and rediscovering his best form with the Catalan giants should he remain at the club.

#4 Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane's future could play a vital role in the transfer plans of many clubs in Europe this summer, including the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The English superstar is one of the finest footballers in the world and is en route to a record-breaking Premier League campaign as he's currently at league-high tallies of 19 goals and 13 assists with eight games to go.

However, the real problem for the 27-year-old is the lack of silverware to show for his exploits. Kane has not won a single trophy with Tottenham Hotspur during his eight-year spell with the senior side and, as he turns 28 this summer, he's running out of time to compete for major honours.

84 - In just 120 appearances away from home, Harry Kane has scored 84 @premierleague goals - the most by a player on the road for a single club in the competition's history. Icon. #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/kf9bxB4U32 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

The Athletic's David Ornstein recently revealed that Kane will consider an exit from Spurs this summer should they miss out on UCL football, which appears likely as things stand. He could follow the likes of David Beckham and Gary Linekar by moving to LaLiga.

Reports from Spain suggest that the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring Kane's situation and consider him a viable alternative to Erling Haaland (more on him later). The English captain could be a massive addition to Barcelona and could potentially form a great partnership with Lionel Messi as he is one of the deadliest players in the world in front of goal. Kane has bagged 20 league goals or more in four of his last six seasons and could be the true heir to Luis Suarez's throne at the Nou Camp.

