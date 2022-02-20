5 players who perform better for their countries than clubs

Football is a unique sport with the right mix of club and international games. Although most football fans prefer watching club football, international tournaments add a different kind of excitement to the game.

Most footballers perform at more or less the same level for club and country. However, a few players now and then turn into a different beast while donning their national jersey.

90min @90min_Football #GER Miro Klose breaks the all time #WorldCup goal scoring record with his 16th goal! http://t.co/pvLUF4j1yy #GER Miro Klose breaks the all time #WorldCup goal scoring record with his 16th goal! http://t.co/pvLUF4j1yy

One such player was Miroslav Klose. Although the striker had a decent club career, he was on a whole new level while playing for Germany. He still holds the record for most goals in FIFA World Cup history, outshining the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Gerd Muller.

With that being said, let’s look at current players who perform better for their country than clubs.

#5 Timo Werner

Switzerland v Germany - UEFA Nations League

Timo Werner has found life hard at Chelsea. The former RB Leipzig forward has scored 18 goals in 73 matches for the reigning Champions League winners. Although his work rate and pace have been appreciated, the goal record leaves a lot to be desired.

In stark contrast, Werner has been consistent with Die Mannschaft since his arrival at Stamford Bridge. Over the last 18 months, he has scored 10 goals in 18 matches for Germany, out of which just 11 were starts.

The Chelsea number 11 has been misfiring since his Bundesliga exit. However, his goal-scoring record for his national team has been splendid. Overall, he has 21 goals in 47 appearances for the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners. Chelsea fans will hope he can produce such numbers in the Premier League.

#4 Paul Pogba

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Paul Pogba was a star player for Juventus in the mid-2010s. After a blockbuster move to his boyhood club, Manchester United, he has failed to live up to expectations. The Frenchman can’t be termed a flop at Old Trafford. However, he is not a solution to their problems.

“La Pioche” has been exemplary for France ever since his debut back in 2013. He has the ability to control the game while also contributing with goals and assists. The presence of N’Golo Kante in Les Bleus’ setup allows him to express himself.

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Pogba playing for France vs Pogba playing for Man Utd. Pogba playing for France vs Pogba playing for Man Utd. https://t.co/1jahnbnzxV

However, at club level, Pogba doesn’t have that sort of freedom. The Red Devils defensive midfielders are average at best, and Pogba has to do his fair share of defending. Although he has moments of brilliance going forward, he is not the ideal central midfielder for Manchester United.

