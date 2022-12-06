5 players who have played in 5 FIFA World Cups

The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international football and a tournament that is watched and celebrated by hundreds of millions of people around the world. It is the ultimate competition that any football player can strive to participate in. The honor of playing in the World Cup is something that only a select few are able to achieve, as it comes only once every four years.

This article will explore the remarkable players who have had the opportunity to compete in five FIFA World Cup editions. It will discuss the unique achievement of being able to represent their nation at the highest level of international football for an extended period of time. Representing your country in one FIFA World Cup is impressive, but five is simply outrageous.

Without further ado, here is a list of five players who have played in five FIFA World Cups.

#5 Lothar Matthaus (Germany)

Lothar Matthaus in action for Germany

Iconic German midfielder Lothar Matthaus enjoyed a great career at the international level. He enjoyed a kind of longevity that is rarely seen at the highest level of football.

Matthaus made his international debut for West Germany in 1980 and was part of their squad that won the Euros that year in Italy. He made the trip to the World Cup for the first time in 1982, playing twice in the group stage.

He also played in the 1986 edition of the Mundial but saw his side lose to a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina in the final. He captained West Germany to glory in the 1990 World Cup and played in the competition in 1994 and 1998 as well.

Matthaus holds the record for most appearances in the FIFA World Cup, having played 25 matches. He won the Ballon d'Or in 1990 and the FIFA World Footballer of the Year the following year.

#4 Andres Guardado (Mexico)

Mexico v Sweden - Friendly Game

Veteran Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado has enjoyed great longevity on the international stage. The Real Betis midfielder is one of three Mexican players to have appeared in five editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Guardado made his international debut in 2005 and was called up for the 2006 World Cup, where he played one match. He also featured in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the Mundial for El Tri. He was captain of his country at the tournament in Qatar as they crashed out of the group stage for the first time since 1978.

Guardado has made 13 appearances for Mexico across five editions of the World Cup. The 36-year-old has made a total of 181 appearances for his country and is their record appearance-maker.

#3 Rafael Marquez (Mexico)

Croatia v Mexico: Group A - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Another Mexican on this list is former defensive stalwart Rafael Marquez. The former FC Barcelona defender appeared in five editions of the FIFA World Cup in the colours of El Tri before his retirement.

Marquez made his international debut in 1997 and may easily have played in six editions of the World Cup. He was, however, not called up for the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. He made his World Cup bow in 2002 and featured in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions of the Mundial.

Marquez holds the record for being the first player to captain his country in five separate editions of the World Cup. He is also the first Mexican player to score in three consecutive World Cup editions. He played 147 times for his country, with 19 of those matches coming in the World Cup.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentine great Lionel Messi is currently playing in his fifth World Cup, a testament to his incredible career. The forward started playing in the competition as a fresh-faced youngster aged just 18.

Messi made his first World Cup appearance in 2006 where he played three matches as his country fell in the quarterfinals. He was a full-fledged first-team player in the 2010 edition of the competition for the first time. Messi captained Argentina to 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions of the competition.

Messi holds the record for being the youngest and oldest player to score and assist in a single World Cup match. He has made 23 appearances in the Mundial and is inching towards his 24th appearance. He has made 169 appearances and scored 94 goals for his country.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Many regard Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest footballer to ever grace the earth. The Portuguese superstar is playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup at the age of 37. He is only the second European to ever play in five editions of the Mundial.

Ronaldo first played in the World Cup in 2006, where he played six times as Portugal finished in fourth place. He captained his country to 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions of the competition. Ronaldo has scored eight times in the World Cup.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his 20th World Cup appearance on Friday Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his 20th World Cup appearance on Friday 🇵🇹 https://t.co/GubDy6TKgA

Ronaldo holds the record of being the first man to score in five editions of the World Cup. He has made 20 appearances in the competition and is geared to make his 21st. He holds the all-time international goalscoring record with 118 goals in 194 appearances.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes