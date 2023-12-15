Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Bruno Guimaraes; club identify Rafael Marquez as Xavi replacement, and more - December 15, 2023

Barcelona will look to put the midweek's disappointing 3-2 UEFA Champions League defeat at Royal Antwerp behind them when they face Valencia on Saturday (December 16) in La Liga. The Blaugrana are fourth in the league table after 16 games, seven points behind leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions are interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Elsewhere, former Barca defender Rafael Marquez has been identified as the ideal candidate to replace Xavi at Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 15, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are eager to bring Bruno Guimaraes to the Camp Nou, according to Football Transfers.

The Blaugrana remain in the market for midfield reinforcements ahead of 2024. While a short-term replacement for Gavi is a pressing need, the La Liga champions are also expected to sign a pivot midfielder next summer. Guimaraes has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.

The Brazilian has been a revelation since joining Newcastle United in January 2022 and is now an integral part of Eddie Howe's starting XI. This season, Guimaraes has made 21 appearances across competitions, registering one goal and two assists. The 26-year-old signed a new deal with the Magpies in October, which will keep him at the club till 2028.

However, that hasn't stopped suitors - including Barcelona - from sniffing around. Guimaraes reportedly has a £100 million release clause, which the Blaugrana are planning to exercise next summer. The La Liga giants are even ready to offload Robert Lewandowski to help fund the move.

Blaugrana identify Rafael Marquez as Xavi replacement

Rafael Marquez could take over from Xavi soon.

Barcelona have identified Rafael Marquez as an option to replace Xavi, according to Marca.

The Spanish manager has endured a difficult season at the Camp Nou, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. Xavi took charge of the club in November 2021 and won the league and Spanish supercup last season.

However, he has failed to build on those achievements this campaign, despite a decent squad at his disposal. The Spanish champions are fourth in the league and have lacked consistency. Back-to-back defeats against Girona and Royal Antwerp have piled the pressure on Xavi.

Club president Joan Laporta has apparently identified Marquez as the solution. The Barcelona legend is in charge of the youth team and has done a commendable job. Laporta is pleased with Marquez's tactical knowledge and wants to station him at the helm of first team matters soon.

Frenkie de Jong bustup rumours slammed by player's agent

Frenkie de Jong has endured a difficult season.

Frenkie de Jong's agent Ali Dursun has lashed out at rumours of a recent bustup with Barcelona sporting director Deco.

The Dutch midfielder has endured a stop-start campaign so far, appearing 11 times as he struggles with injuries. He missed the midweek defeat at Royal Antwerp due to fever.

However, soon after the game, rumours circulated that De Jong had faked illness to miss the game. It was also reported that Deco had called him up after the home defeat to Girona last weekend and screamed at him on the phone. However, the player's agent has squashed those reports.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Dursun said that the player enjoys a stable relationship with Deco.

"This is fake news. It is the biggest nonsense that has been said about Frenkie in a long time.

"The player was just sick and had a fever and was unable to travel. This young man is a top-notch professional, a professional and a role model," said Dursun.

He continued

"Do not hurt Frenkie’s reputation because he always keeps his promises. There was no screaming over a phone call as claimed and no question marks. The relationship with Deco is good and stable."

De Jong's contract with the Blaugrana runs till 2026.