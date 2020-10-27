5 players who played for both Barcelona and Juventus

Juventus is all set to host Barcelona in one of the most keenly anticipated group matches in this Champions League season. It will be the first time in three years that both these European giants will be facing off against each other.

Apart from being a massive European tie, it will also be the first time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other since Ronaldo's move to Turin. This will also be the first time Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo will be facing their former sides.

With several plots involved in this fixture, here we take a look at five players who have played for both the European giants.

A look at 5 Players who were successful with both Juventus and Barcelona

#5 Dani Alves

Alves is one of the greatest defenders in the history of Barcelona

There is no disputing the position that Dani Alves holds in Barcelona history. The Brazilian arrived in Barcelona in 2008 after an impressive six-season spell with Sevilla.

At Barcelona, Alves was part of one of the greatest teams in the history of football. Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, the Blaugrana won 14 trophies in just four seasons. Alves was an integral part of the side as Barcelona ruled domestic and international football.

Alves and Barcelona achieved their second treble after the appointment of Luis Enrique in 2014. Under Enrique, the full-back won nine trophies in three seasons as Barcelona once again dominated. Alves spent eight seasons in Barcelona, making 391 appearances and scoring 21 goals before leaving the club in 2016.

Dani Alves arrived at Juventus in 2016 on a free transfer from Barcelona. Unlike his long spell with Barcelona, the Brazilian spent just one season in Turin. The full-back had a decent start with Juventus before injury played spoilsport. Despite missing a couple of months, Alves still managed to make 33 appearances and score six goals in his only season.

The Brazilian added a Serie A and Coppa Italia trophy in his debut season and was part of the side that lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Alves left the club in 2017 on a free after terminating his contract.

