5 players who played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and picked the better player between the two

It's like Pele vs Maradona, an eternal debate that will never be resolved. However, countless people, including top footballers past and present, have weighed in and had their say on who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Needless to say, most have taken the safe approach and not gone in favour of one of the two outright. Many will keep weighing in on this debate in the future and probably take the same route too.

While Lionel Messi remains the most magical dribbler and astounds with his vision and passing, Cristiano Ronaldo is brilliant in terms of strength, heading and power.

Five players who played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and picked the better player between the two

There are some footballers who have gone out on a limb and chosen one between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They have played with both Messi and Ronaldo, so we need to take their opinions seriously.

So without further ado, let us take a look at five players who have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and picked one of Messi and Ronaldo as the better player.

#5 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria

Advertisement

PSG and Argentina stalwart Angel Di Maria has not only played with both Lionel Messi (at Argentina) and Cristiano Ronaldo (at Real Madrid) but also with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Di Maria is one of the best attackers in the game, and his opinion thus carries weight. While holding high praise for all of them, Di Maria opines that his countryman is the best while hailing Ronaldo as a 'monster'. He did not elaborate on his choice, though. Country before club, maybe?

Di Maria has been quoted as saying the following about Lionel Messi:

“Leo is the best... Cristiano is a monster, and Neymar is simply a joy for football. He's Brazilian, and when he plays, all he does is have fun. When I will be an old man, I will tell my grandchildren bedtime stories about when I won the Champions League, hopefully when I won the World Cup, but most of all, I will tell them that their grandfather used to play with Lionel Messi.”

Who remembers Angel Di Maria’s rabona assist for Cristiano Ronaldo? 😱pic.twitter.com/K2CBciFCW5 — Goal (@goal) February 14, 2020

Advertisement

Verdict - Lionel Messi.

#4 Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez (right) and Lionel Messi (left)

Another Argentine forward - Carlos Tevez - also mixed with the big boys in Europe for a number of top clubs during an illustrious career and had the privilege of playing with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tevez, who believes that Lionel Messi is a more natural talent, and Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who works harder, went for his compatriot while choosing the better player between the two. Tevez played with Lionel Messi for La Albiceleste and struck up a great rapport with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

He had great words for Ronaldo too, especially eulogising the Portuguese player for his work-ethic and hunger.

“Cristiano always stopped in the gym after training. For him, it is an obsession, and, being the best in everything, he always arrived at work early." (Told to Depor in 2018)

Carlos Tevez on Ronaldo:



🗣️ "When the training was set for 9 in the morning I arrived at 8 and he was there. If I arrived at 7.30 he was already there. I asked myself, ‘How can I get rid of this guy?’ So one day I arrived at 6 but he was already there! Sleepy, but he was there." pic.twitter.com/ioCe4iiWtC — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) September 22, 2020

Verdict - Lionel Messi.