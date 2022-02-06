5 players with most Premier League appearances without a single start this season

The second half of the Premier League awaits us as all teams are set to try to put their best foot forward to get the best possible finish. Most clubs have tried to strengthen themselves in their desired position in the recent winter transfer window. But it also gave players the opportunity to try and understand where they rank on the priority list of their managers.

The Premier League is not new to seeing players of great talent and potential sit on the bench as their quality gets wasted. Sometimes it's due to the strength of the squad and at other times it's just one of those mysteries that does not have an answer to it.

Lack of game time has frustrated many talented Premier League players

This season as well, there are some players who have been undervalued by their clubs. They deserve more playing time than they have been given. With the World Cup coming closer, these players are not wrong to think about their future with the national teams.

Despite showing sparks and flares while coming on from the bench, these players have not been given a sustained run in the team. On that note, here are the five players with the most Premier League appearances without a single start this season.

#5 Donny van de Beek - 8 appearances

Finally, Donny van de Beek is free from the shackles of Manchester United. Although only temporarily, with his loan move to Everton for the remainder of the season. There were growing concerns regarding how his career had been progressing since joining Manchester United.

The Dutch midfielder joined the Premier League side 18-months ago, at a time when he was indispensable in the Ajax squad. The Red Devils coughed up €39 million to secure his signature but in hindsight it looks like they rushed with his signing.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never gave him a consistent run in the starting XI to cement his place. The 2021-22 season began in the same fashion as the last, with van de Beek only being utilized as a benchwarmer. The change in management to interim manager Ralf Rangnick also didn't seem to help his case. Following this, he moved on loan to Goodinson Park.

The 24-year-old's eight appearances in the Premier League, which have all been from the bench, amounted to an aggregate of 68 minutes on the field. That is no way to treat a €39 million player, Manchester United.

#4 Takumi Minamino - 8 appearances

There's not many surprises with this one. Liverpool have a trident of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane starting games for them and Roberto Firmino on the bench. Hence, it is no surprise Takumi Minamino has been restricted to the sidelines. The forward was bought to play back-up for Jurgen Klopp's formidable front-three and he continues to play the same part.

The Japan international was sent on loan to Southampton for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. There he saw increased involvement in the Premier League. However, his impact was only minimal with just two goals scored in 10 league appearances.

This season he has got a decent amount of game time in the Champions League and has started four out of five EFL Cup games. He scored the all-important equalizer against Leicester City in the quarter-finals that took the game to penalties as Liverpool won.

Despite his four goals and one assist in the EFL Cup, all his eight appearances in the Premier League have been from the bench. Minamino scored twice in the 86 minutes of total action that he has been involved in the English top-flight all season.

