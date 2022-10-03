5 players with the most Premier League goals scored in 2022

The 2022 Premier League calendar year is gradually entering its final stages, with barely less than three months left before it comes to a close.

Few clubs have been in tremendous form during the year under review, notably the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

Some high-profile players have also enjoyed a good run of form in the league for their respective club sides in the calendar year 2022. They have scored multiple goals, helping their respective sides throughout the year.

As such, this article will take a closer look at five players who have netted the most goals in the Premier League in 2022.

#5 Ivan Toney - Brentford - 13 goals

Toney has scored 13 league goals in 2022 for Brentford

One of the most outstanding Premier League players during the year under review is English forward Ivan Toney.

The 26-year-old forward's impressive form in front of goal hasn't gone unnoticed and was most recently rewarded with a call-up to the England squad. It was his first ever invitation to the senior national team but he didn't feature in the two games played by the Three Lions.

Toney is currently the fifth-highest goal scorer in the league in 2022, after registering 13 goals in 25 games for Brentford.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 13 - During 2022, only Harry Kane (18) and Son Heung-min (15) have more Premier League goals than @ivantoney24 (13). Toney could become only the third @BrentfordFC player to play for England, after Billy Scott in 1936 and Leslie Smith in 1939 (both one cap). Buzzing. 13 - During 2022, only Harry Kane (18) and Son Heung-min (15) have more Premier League goals than @ivantoney24 (13). Toney could become only the third @BrentfordFC player to play for England, after Billy Scott in 1936 and Leslie Smith in 1939 (both one cap). Buzzing. https://t.co/sUoli1wbXt

The highly rated forward has already netted five goals in nine league matches in the ongoing campaign for Thomas Frank's Brentford team.

#4 Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace - 13 goals

Zaha has scored four goals for Crystal Palace this season

Another forward who has had quite an impressive 2022 display in the Premier League is Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian winger has been a key member of Patrick Vieira's team since the Frenchman took over last summer. Zaha has since scored an impressive tally of 13 league goals in 2022.

afcstuff @afcstuff



vs. Manchester United

vs. Arsenal

vs. Liverpool

vs. Aston Villa

vs. Brentford



[@StatmanDave] #afc Wilfried Zaha’s last five Premier League games:vs. Manchester Unitedvs. Arsenalvs. Liverpoolvs. Aston Villavs. Brentford Wilfried Zaha’s last five Premier League games:⚽ vs. Manchester United❌ vs. Arsenal⚽ vs. Liverpool⚽⚽ vs. Aston Villa⚽ vs. Brentford[@StatmanDave] #afc https://t.co/MTXijcmjXA

He had his best ever goal tally in the Premier League last season with 14 goals in 33 league matches to his credit. He has also netted four times in six matches for Crystal Palace during the ongoing 2022-23 league campaign.

#3 Erling Haaland - Manchester City - 14 goals

Haaland is currently the top scorer in the Premier League this season

Another forward who made the list of top scoring players in the Premier League for 2022 is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

His inclusion on the list, despite only joining this season, shows how lethal he has been in front of goal for the Citizens.

Manchester City paid an initial transfer fee in the region of £51 million to secure the services of the Norwegian from Borussia Dortmund.

Since making his debut in August against West Ham United, Haaland has gone on to net a stunning 14 Premier League goals for Manchester City. He has done so in just eight games and leads the Golden Boot chart for the ongoing season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC If Erling Haaland continues scoring hat tricks at this rate, he'll have the most hat tricks in Premier League history by the end of the season If Erling Haaland continues scoring hat tricks at this rate, he'll have the most hat tricks in Premier League history by the end of the season 😅 https://t.co/A4IKqfu4Ex

He is currently the third highest scoring player in the Premier League in 2022.

#2 Son Heung-Min

Son was last season's Golden Boot winner

The reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner also makes the list of highest league goal scorers in 2022, due to his impressive form with Tottenham.

Son Heung-Min is widely considered to be one of Europe's finest finishers. He has netted double digit goals in his last four seasons in England.

The 30-year-old forward has scored a combined total of 18 league goals in 28 appearances during the year under review (2022) for Tottenham.

He won the Golden Boot, sharing it with Mohamed Salah, last season with 23 goals. Son has already netted three goals in eight appearances for the north London club during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

#1 Harry Kane - Tottenham - 20 goals

Kane has scored 20 league goals in 2022 for Tottenham

The England captain also makes the list of top players who have netted the most goals scored in the English top flight 2022.

Harry Kane is very much known for his clinical nature in front of goal and is widely considered one of the best strikers in Europe.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has so far scored a combined league total of 20 calendar year goals in 28 appearances for Tottenham.

Squawka @Squawka One of these is not like the other. 🤖 One of these is not like the other. 🤖 https://t.co/gFNDkudVjD

Kane has also netted seven league goals in eight appearances for Antonio Conte's team during the 2022-23 campaign. He is also the third-highest goal scorer in the league's history with 190 goals, behind Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260).

