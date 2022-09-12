5 players with the most Premier League open-play assists since February 2020

Arguably the best footballing league in the world, the English Premier League has some of the most gifted creators at its disposal. These maestros have garnered a reputation for conjuring something extraordinary out of thin air, stunning opponents with their wizardry.

Today, we will take a look at some creative geniuses who have carved defenses open, time and again, over the last couple of years. Here are five players who have claimed the highest number of assists in the English top flight since February 2020:

Stats via: Opta Joe

Special note: Assists from free kicks and corners have been discarded as we are strictly considering assists from open play.

#5 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 18 assists

FC Zürich v Arsenal FC: Group A - UEFA Europa League

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City in July, has picked up 18 Premier League assists since February 2020 (77 games). He has also netted 25 goals.

The four-time English Premier League winner demonstrated impressive creativity and sharpness in front of goal at Manchester City. But Pep Guardiola did not see him as his ideal no.9.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Gabriel Jesus is the most fouled player so far in the Premier League, with Gabriel Martinelli & Bukayo Saka also in the top ten. #afc Gabriel Jesus is the most fouled player so far in the Premier League, with Gabriel Martinelli & Bukayo Saka also in the top ten. #afc https://t.co/eJDbz0YHnS

At Arsenal, he seems like a completely changed man. With Mikel Arteta backing him 100%, he seems to be more in control, confident, and considerably happier.

Jesus, who scored 58 goals in 159 English top-flight appearances for City, has already scored thrice for the Gunners this season in six league matches. He has also claimed three assists for his new employers this season.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 21 assists

Tottenham Hotspur v Olympique Marseille: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is one of the sharpest goalscorers in the business. However, that is hardly the only thing he is good at. He is also excellent at troubling the opposition with his delivery, with him picking up 21 open-play assists in 87 games in the English top division since February 2020. The Englishman has also added 52 league goals to his tally since February 2020.

In addition to being a lethal goalscorer, Kane is also an excellent reader of the game, a hard worker, and regularly leads his team by example. The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner (2015-16, 2017-18, 2020-21) is yet to lift the coveted league title, but it certainly isn’t for a lack of trying.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Harry Kane is believed to have been excited by Tottenham's progress and therefore would be willing to discuss the extension of his contract at the club



- Evening Standard Harry Kane is believed to have been excited by Tottenham's progress and therefore would be willing to discuss the extension of his contract at the club- Evening Standard https://t.co/Gi4WYZleqH

The 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons were remarkable in Kane’s Premier League career. While he reached his best-ever goal tally (30) in the 2017-18 season, he became the first player to win the Golden Boot and Playmaker Award (most assists) in a single season.

Kane has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2022-23 campaign in the English top flight, scoring five times in only six appearances thus far.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 22 assists

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is one of the most sought-after players in the world. The Egypt international is not only a clinical goalscorer but also an excellent creator. Since February 2020, he has featured in 91 Premier League games, claiming 22 assists from open play. Salah has netted a whopping 54 goals since then, with no player scoring more in the division.

Salah, who joined the Merseysiders in July 2017, primarily starts on the right flank but rarely stays there, making it difficult for the defenders to mark him. The 2019-20 Premier League winner has won the Golden Boot thrice, bagging it in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2021-22 seasons. His debut season marked his best-ever campaign in front of goal, with him scoring a whopping 32 goals in 36 league games.

Squawka @Squawka No one could catch Mohamed Salah at the weekend. No one could catch Mohamed Salah at the weekend. 🎨 https://t.co/RyWo2GW0te

The former AS Roma star won the Playmaker Award as well as the Golden Boot last season, becoming only the second player ever (after Kane) to snag both awards.

Salah has endured a difficult start to the 2022-23 season, scoring twice and picking up two assists in six games in the English top flight. However, it would be unwise to rule him out of the running for the Golden Boot or Playmaker Award just yet.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 22 assists

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Widely hailed as one of the best players in the world, Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has bagged 22 league assists from open play since February 2020. He has played 73 games since, further registering 28 goals.

Belgian maestro De Bruyne is a complete midfield powerhouse. He can dictate play as a central midfielder, carve defenses open with through balls in a no. 10 role, and score exceptional goals with jaw-dropping consistency. His brilliance has helped Manchester City to four Premier League titles since his transfer in the summer of 2015.

The two-time Premier League Player of the Year has gotten off to a stunning start in the English top flight this season. He has already picked up four assists and a goal, emerging as the division’s leading assist provider after six matchdays.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 23 assists

Manchester United v Arsenal FC

No player has registered more assists from open play in the English Premier League than Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes since his debut in February 2020. So far, he has represented Manchester United 93 times in the English top flight, recording 23 assists from open play.

Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a breathtaking full debut season in the 2020-21 campaign. The Portuguese maestro not only impressed with his inch-perfect passes but he also emerged as the Red Devils’ most consistent goalscorer. Fernandes featured in 37 league games that season, scoring 18 times and claiming 12 assists.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Since his Premier League debut, Bruno Fernandes has more open play assists than any other player Since his Premier League debut, Bruno Fernandes has more open play assists than any other player 🎯 https://t.co/Z5cQqqkxQh

Fernandes, who has thus far scored 37 league goals for the Red Devils, has endured a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign. He has played six Premier League games this season, scoring once and claiming an assist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty