5 players with the most Premier League penalties in a calendar year

Penalties can play a key role in deciding the fate of games and title races, especially in a league as competitive as the Premier League.

Although the odds are stacked against the goalkeeper, penalty takers need incredible composure, calmness and presence of mind to score from the spot.

Over the years, there have been a few world-class nerveless penalty-takers who have graced the Premier League. Even among the current crop, there are players who have developed a reputation for being cool and proficient from the spot.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most Premier League penalties in a calendar year:

#5 Luka Milivojevic - 8 Premier League penalties (2018, 2019)

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Second Round

Luka Milivojevic is one of four players to score eight Premier League penalties in a calendar year. Among the quartet, the Serb is the only one to accomplish the feat twice.

The Crystal Palace defensive midfielder has played over 150 games in the Premier League. He has scored 28 goals in the competition, with 22 of those strikes coming from the spot.

The 30-year-old scored 22 goals in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 79% - 22 of Luka Milivojevic's 28 Premier League goals have been penalties (79%), the highest ratio of any player with at least 25 goals in the competition. Slotted. #CRYWBA 79% - 22 of Luka Milivojevic's 28 Premier League goals have been penalties (79%), the highest ratio of any player with at least 25 goals in the competition. Slotted. #CRYWBA

He netted eight Premier League penalties apiece in the 2018 and 2019 calendar years.

#4 Bruno Fernandes - 8 Premier League penalties (2020)

Granada CF vs Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg One

Bruno Fernandes has been one of Manchester United's best signings in recent years.

The attacking midfielder has been a breath of fresh air for the club since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020. He has tallied almost one goal contribution per game (31 goals, 23 assists) in over 60 Premier League games thus far. Thirteen of these strikes have been penalties, with eight of them coming last year.

GOAL @goal 50% of Bruno Fernandes' Premier League goals have been penalties 😮 50% of Bruno Fernandes' Premier League goals have been penalties 😮 https://t.co/DSfE5rvzqC

He has missed only two of his 15 spot-kicks in the league, with one of them coming in the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa this season.

Nevertheless, Fernandes has a fabulous record from the spot. He has missed only four of his 46 penalties for club and country in his career thus far.

Note: Alan Shearer (1999) and Andy Johnson (2005) also scored eight Premier League penalties in a calendar year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande