5 players with the most Premier League Player of the Month awards

The Premier League has always been home to some of the best talents across the globe. Ever since its inception in 1992, innumerable players have dazzled us with their skill.

Players who put in stellar performances in a month in the league are recognized for the same by the 'Player of the Month' award. This award was first introduced in the 1994–95 season, and Tottenham Hotspur's Jurgen Klinsmann was its first recipient.

The winner is chosen after careful consideration by a combination of an online public vote, football pundits and experts, and the captains of each club. Winning this honor in such a competitive league is no mean feat, and only the best manage to do so.

We now take a look at the five players that have won the most Premier League Player of the Month awards:

#5 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is widely regarded as Manchester United's greatest centre-forward. Rooney famously scored a hat-trick on his debut against Fenerbache at the age of 18 in 2004. The Englishman spent 13 years with the Red Devils and won five league titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, and four League Cups.

Rooney won the Player of the Month award five times in his career. The Englishman won the award for the first time during his debut season with Manchester United in 2004-05.

With 208 goals, Rooney is the second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history.

Rooney departed Manchester United at the end of the 2016-17 season and had stints with Everton, DC United and Derby County. He was made manager of Derby in the 2020-21 season. Rooney has admirably stayed with Derby even though they have been in administration and slapped with a penalty of 21 points due to financial breaches.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

A man synonymous with goals, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in the history of football. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner turns 37 on February 5th but he continues to break records at the highest level. Ronaldo is the 21st century’s leading goal scorer with more than 800 goals.

Ronaldo has won the Player of the Month award on five occasions. The Portuguese sensation scored three goals in September this season and won the honor for the fifth time. He won the prize after a gap of 13 years, which is a league record.

Ronaldo won the FIFA Special Award for breaking the men's all time goal scoring record.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United last summer hasn’t quite gone according to plan though. The Red Devils’ performances throughout the campaign have been poor and drastic changes are needed if they are to secure a top-four spot. United are currently fourth in the league but can be easily overtaken by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

#3 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's third highest goalscorer, Harry Kane, can always be relied upon to find the back of the net. The Tottenham and England captain is one of the best strikers across Europe, and he has proven it time and time again.

Kane has won the Player of the Month Award on six occasions: twice in 2015, once in 2016, and thrice in 2017. The prolific striker has always performed for Tottenham even when the side has been below par. The 28-year-old was on the verge of leaving the club last summer with Manchester City being a potential destination. But that deal didn't go through.

Kane has five goals and two assists in the Premier League this season. Spurs are currently seventh in the league and looking to secure a place in next season’s Champions League. Manager Antonio Conte has his work cut out for, but his experience and caliber will be vital in the revival of Spurs’ form.

#2 Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders to have graced the Premier League. Revered by Liverpool fans across the world, Gerrard has won the Champions League, Europa League and two FA Cups among other laurels.

Gerrard won the Premier League Player of the Month award on six occasions from 2001 to 2014. A true leader on the pitch, Gerrard was the embodiment of everything Liverpool stood for. The Englishman inspired the Reds to many famous victories and is arguably their greatest captain in the Premier League era.

Gerrard stepped into the managerial world in 2017. He was appointed youth coach at Liverpool and then joined Scottish side Rangers in 2018. Gerrard led his side to their 55th league title during the 2020–21 season without losing a single league match. Gerrard was made Aston Villa’s head coach in November 2021, making his Premier League return.

#1 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City's greatest goalscorer, Sergio Aguero (390), is widely regarded as one of the finest players of the Premier League era. Aguero has scored 184 Premier League goals, which is the fourth-best record in the league. Aguero won 15 major trophies with Manchester City, including five league titles, one FA Cup and a record six Carabao Cups.

Aguero has won the Player of the Month award seven times which is quite remarkable. Apart from 2015 and 2017, the Argentine has won the coveted award at least once every year since 2013.





Sergio Agüero confirms he has retired due to his heart problems.

The 33-year-old signed for Barcelona at the start of the 2021-22 season but has had severe health complications. He was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and ruled out of action in October. Aguero eventually decided he could not continue playing and decided to call time on his extraordinary career in December.

