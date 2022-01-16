5 players you didn't know played with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the greatest football of the modern era. The Argentine has a rich legacy that any upcoming footballer will only dream about. However, Lionel Messi has largely been a one-club man since his debut for Barcelona in 2004. Since then, he has spent almost 17 years at the Catalan club and went on to win every major tournament there was to be won.

Lionel Messi spent his years with some big names people don't remember

Lionel Messi has been part of Barcelona's golden generation. He has played with some of the most iconic names in football, like Ronaldinho, Carles Puyol, and the duo of Andres Iniesta and Xavi. Over the years, there have also been certain names who have played with him but are not easily remembered.

#5 Gianluca Zambrotta

Barcelona v Mallorca

One of the iconic names of Italian football, Gianluca Zambrotta, was one of the most decorated right-backs in the world. He was known for his ambidextrous feet and could manage to play in offensive and defensive roles with perfection. Furthermore, he was an exceptionally dynamic and versatile footballer known for his hard-working nature and tactical brilliance.

These Football Times @thesefootytimes Fifteen years since Barcelona landed Gianluca Zambrotta and Lilian Thuram from Juventus following the Old Lady's enforced relegation to Serie B.



In fact, in that week alone, Juventus would bid farewell to Zambrotta, Thuram, Cannavaro and Emerson. Fifteen years since Barcelona landed Gianluca Zambrotta and Lilian Thuram from Juventus following the Old Lady's enforced relegation to Serie B. In fact, in that week alone, Juventus would bid farewell to Zambrotta, Thuram, Cannavaro and Emerson. https://t.co/5SIxZ2qC2x

Zambrotta spent two seasons at Barcelona, whom he joined from Juventus following the Italian club's relegation to Serie B. He made his debut in the Spanish Super Cup, which was his only major trophy at the club. He made 85 appearances for the Catalan club and even chipped in with 11 goals involvement which is a testament to his offensive abilities. He later left Spain to return to Italy, joining AC Milan on a three-year deal.

#4 Giovanni Van Bronckhorst

Barcelona v Real Betis

The former Dutch right-back is widely considered one of the most dynamic footballers. Van Bronckhorst could move effortlessly with the ball and fall back when required. He shared a dressing room with Lionel Messi when he switched from Arsenal to Barcelona. Van Bronckhorst had initially spent a season on loan before making a permanent transfer.

Sky Sports Retro @SkySportsRetro Giovanni van Bronckhorst after winning the Champions League with Barcelona. Giovanni van Bronckhorst after winning the Champions League with Barcelona. https://t.co/ZrhQCGS2mC

He played primarily as a left-back at Barcelona and adjusted to his new position quite well. Over the four seasons he spent at Camp Nou, Van Bronckhorst made 154 appearances where he displayed defensive solidity and 25 goals involvement. He also won two La Ligas, the UEFA Champions League and a couple of Spanish Super Cups.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav