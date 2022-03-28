5 players who produced most shots without scoring a goal in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in world football without a doubt. It is home to some of the world's best teams and best footballers. European and world champions Chelsea play in the Premier League, a testament to its competitiveness.

Players exist at both ends of the goalscoring spectrum in the Premier League

Like in every other league, the key to winning games is to score goals. This season, several players have managed to help their teams with their goalscoring abilities, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo lifting their teams with their strikes.

However, there have been players who have been poor at finishing this season in the league. Without further ado, here is a list of five players who have taken the most shots without scoring in the Premier League this season.

#5 Mohammed Salisu (21 shots)

Southampton v Leicester City - Premier League

Ghanaian central defender Mohammed Salisu joined Southampton from Spanish outfit Real Valladolid in 2020 after impressing in La Liga. The 22-year-old defender has turned out to be a gem for the Saints since joining them, establishing himself as a mainstay in the back four under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Salisu has made 27 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League this season, playing in all but two of their league matches. Defensively, the Ghanaian youngster has been one of the best and most consistent defenders for Southampton this season, but has been found wanting at the other end of the pitch.

Mo reads minds. Mohammed Salisu is the first player to make 50+ interceptions in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.Mo reads minds. Mohammed Salisu is the first player to make 50+ interceptions in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.Mo reads minds. 🔮 https://t.co/CY2teeHaDO

Although goalscoring is not part of his job description, it is expected that he should be able to contribute with goals when he can. Salisu has already attempted 21 shots in the league this season without success. He has scored only one league goal in his professional career, and it came in the 2018-19 season for Real Valladolid.

#4 Nathan Redmond (21 shots)

Southampton v Leeds United - Premier League

Like teammate Salisu, Southampton winger Nathan Redmond features on this list. The Englishman has been at Southampton since 2016 when he left Norwich City. The 28-year-old winger is one of the senior players at St. Mary's Stadium.

Redmond has made 20 appearances this season in the Premier League for the Saints and has no goals to show for his appearances. He has been used sparingly in the second half of the season so far, with only one appearance to his name since the end of January. His form and lack of productivity in front of goal may have been an important factor in his reduced appearances this season.

Redmond has already attempted 21 shots in the league for Southampton this season without finding the net with any of them. The English winger has contributed five assists for the Saints in the league this season.

#3 Pierre Lees-Melou (24 shots)

Arsenal v Norwich City - Premier League

French midfield enforcer Pierre Lees-Melou joined Norwich City as the club sought to bolster its ranks ahead of a return to the Premier League. Things have not gone to plan for the Canaries, but Lees-Melou has been one of their better performers.

Playing in a new country is hard enough already, but playing for the team at the bottom of the standings makes it even worse. Lees-Melou has made 24 appearances for the Canaries this season, missing only six matches in the league. The midfielder is not known for his goalscoring ability and has not found the net in the league this season despite attempting 24 shots.

Lees-Melou scored four goals for OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1 last season in addition to scoring a few more goals in previous seasons. The Frenchman has taken up a more defensive position since joining Norwich, dulling his goalscoring ability.

#2 Jakub Moder (28 shots)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Polish midfielder Jakub Moder moved to Brighton and Hove Albion from Lech Poznan in 2020. The 22-year-old only became a regular for the Seagulls in 2021 after convincing manager Graham Potter of his qualities.

Moder has made 27 appearances in the Premier League this season for Brighton. He has not found the net since becoming a regular for the Seagulls, despite the team playing an attractive brand of football.

Moder is one of the most impressive young players to emerge from Poland and Brighton in recent years. The midfielder has missed only two league matches for Brighton in 2021-22.

#1 Dwight McNeil (34 shots)

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has a very different set of skills to many of his contemporaries in his position. The 22-year-old has trained to be one of the most hardworking wingers on and off the ball, and usually plays with great defensive responsibility.

McNeil has been at Burnley since turning professional and has been one of their most consistent players, but his goalscoring is something he needs to improve on. The England U-21 international has made 27 appearances for the Clarets this season, missing only one match for them. In those matches, he has attempted 34 shots without finding the net once, the highest such tally in the league this season.

on Burnley’s diamond in the rough: At 22 years old, Dwight McNeil has emerged as a reliable starter on the left flank of midfield for Sean Dyche’s Burnley, combining an impressive crossing ability with a slick close control. @jcheng025 on Burnley’s diamond in the rough: breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… At 22 years old, Dwight McNeil has emerged as a reliable starter on the left flank of midfield for Sean Dyche’s Burnley, combining an impressive crossing ability with a slick close control.@jcheng025 on Burnley’s diamond in the rough: breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… https://t.co/6AFuUd5mUh

McNeil made his professional debut at Burnley and is capable of playing in several positions. He is a key player for the Clarets but his attacking numbers have been poor this season. He has one assist and no goals in 27 appearances for Burnley, who are struggling to avoid relegation.

