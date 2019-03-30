×
5 players PSG could sign in the summer

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Preview
267   //    30 Mar 2019, 14:04 IST

PSG has targeted Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho
PSG has targeted Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

PSG has been on a spending spree since Qatar investors took over the club in 2011. The French giants have seen a major turnaround from a budget club to becoming one of the most ambitious clubs in Europe.

They have completed numerous mega signings from Zlatan Ibrahimović, to Neymar, and to Kylian Mbappé to improve their quality in football.

Ligue 1 and domestic cup titles have now been a regular for them as they have not faced any sort of significant challenge in the country for years. However, their spending frenzy seems set to continue in the summer as they are yet to reach their ultimate goal in claiming their first Champions League title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 of PSG's biggest potential signings in the summer.

Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has been subjected to numerous interests from PSG, Barcelona, and Manchester United
Griezmann has been subjected to numerous interests from PSG, Barcelona, and Manchester United

The World Cup-winning striker has been one of the hottest targets in the transfer market recently and, PSG could make him a priority signing if the French giants manage to lose either Kylian Mbappé or Neymar.

The 28-year-old has made an outstanding impact for Atlético Madrid, since joining from Real Sociedad 5 years ago.

He has now scored more than 90 goals for Atlético Madrid and has become one of the highest rated attackers in the La Liga last season alongside Lionel Messi. This time, however, the agile forward is set to endure a disappointing trophyless season with Atletico.

They have been knocked out from the Champions League and are on the verge of losing the La Liga title to reigning champions Barcelona.

This disappointment could be a major contributing factor in Griezmann's future. PSG would likely have to offer more than €100 million for the star, but it would not be a problem if they manage to sell either Mbappé or Neymar.

