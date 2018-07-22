5 players Real Madrid could sign instead of Hazard

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have finally woken up from the deep slumber. They needed Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who brought unprecedented success to Real Madrid, to agnize the reality, an entelechy that makes them vulnerable.

Since Ronaldo made his move to Italian behemoths Juventus, Real Madrid have been in the transfer market in search of players capable of making it big with their club.

Reports across Europe suggest numerous players are linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Ronaldo has left a huge void at the club, which is not ideally replaceable. However, Real Madrid are determined to add talented players to the roster to scale down the impact Ronaldo's departure has made.

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard impressed one and all with his performance for Belgium in the FIFA World Cup. He coordinated well with Romelu Lukaku and Co. and brought devastating effects.

Real Madrid are interested in signing this Belgium superstar and are planning to make a £112 million bid.

However, there are players better than Hazard who would fit in Real Madrid's system and deliver what the situation warrants. In this article, we take a look at 5 players Real Madrid could go for instead of Hazard.

#5 Edinson Cavani

Clinical Edinson Cavani inspired Uruguay to a victory against Portugal

Uruguay bowed out of the FIFA World Cup in the Quarterfinals as eventual champions France defeated them 2-0. Despite that, the team displayed a valiant show in Russia and Edinson Cavani, in particular, dazzled the audience.

Cavani, 32, was so clinical throughout the World Cup. His brace against Portugal which sent Cristiano home speaks volumes about Cavani's ability to turn the tide.

Cavani played four games for Uruguay in the World Cup and scored three goals. He also registered four shots per game and won an aerial duel per game.

Cavani would be a perfect fit for Real Madrid. The 32-year-old can ply his trade on various positions and is adept at scoring goals. Like Ronaldo, who left Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month, Cavani is also good at scoring header goals.

Ronaldo played as a left winger for Real Madrid last season. As he has left, Welshman Gareth Bale would take over that position, but he is unlikely to emulate Cristiano's goalscoring exploits.

Real Madrid need an attacker who is a prolific goalscorer and Cavani is. Signing Cavani only needs €7.5 million which Real Madrid could easily afford.

Cavani featured in 44 games for PSG last season and scored an impressive, decent 38 goals and scripted seven assists to his name.

