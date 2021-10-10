5 players Real Madrid should sell in 2022

During the summer transfer window of 2021, Real Madrid were forced to watch from the sidelines as English clubs dominated the headlines. In sharp contrast to their reputation, Los Blancos indulged in just two high-profile signings, acquiring David Alaba for free and Eduardo Camavinga for €31 million. Real Madrid also ended up selling more assets than they could replace, wrapping up another window with the sale of several first-team stars.

Having offloaded their fabled centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos in the same window, the men in white were yet again left with a depleted squad. Despite having nominal depth in the full-back regions, Real Madrid sanctioned the vending of promising youngsters Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon in 2020.

Goal @goal La Liga president Javier Tebas:"They [Real Madrid] have sold €200 million worth of players. "They have enough money to sign both [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland together."[Cadena COPE] La Liga president Javier Tebas:"They [Real Madrid] have sold €200 million worth of players. "They have enough money to sign both [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland together."[Cadena COPE] https://t.co/rkmfBBd584

A year before, they inexplicably sold Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea without trying to unlock the talented Croatian's untapped potential. Similarly, Marcos Llorente has become an absolute world-beater at Atletico Madrid, having joined from their crosstown rivals in 2019. Theo Hernandez and Martin Odegaard are two other prospects sold prematurely by Real Madrid.

Despite their knack of selling valuable players for maximum profit, a considerable amount of deadwood currently sits in the Madrid squad. With Florentino Perez desperately chasing the signatures of Kylian Mbappe and reinforcements in other areas, the president will have to sacrifice some existing stars to fund his 'Galactico' signings. On that note, let's take a look at five players that Real Madrid should sell in 2022:

#5 Luka Jovic

Jovic has been abysmal for Real Madrid so far

At the time of writing, Luka Jovic is the seventh-most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history, ahead of the likes of Karim Benzema, Luis Figo and the Brazilian Ronaldo. Even so, Jovic has failed to find his footing in Spain, accumulating an embarrassing tally of just two goals in 38 appearances for Los Merengues.

Purchased during their infamous spending spree of 2019, Real Madrid inexplicably forked out €63 million for the Serbian's services. Having recorded 27 goals in his ultimate season with Eintracht Frankfurt, Jovic was expected to ease some pressure on Benzema, eventually inheriting the Frenchman's throne at the Bernabeu.

However, the 23-year-old forward has tanked massively in the Spanish capital. Even a mid-season loan spell at his former side Frankfurt in 2021 failed to revitalize his career. With a substantial decrease in his market value due to loss of form, Jovic is rated at a measly €20 million right now. Considering Benzema's red-hot form and the Serbian's inability to produce a decent output, Real Madrid will be wise to offload him as soon as possible.

#4 Dani Ceballos

Ceballos is yet to play this season

In 2017, Dani Ceballos was one of the hottest properties in La Liga, attracting a lot of attention from every elite-level Spanish side. According to various reports, Barcelona were also interested in signing the promising youngster. With a fee of €16.5 million, Real Madrid successfully fended off competition from their Clasico rivals and landed Ceballos.

What initially appeared to be a coup has turned out to be an absolute nightmare for both the parties involved. In the subsequent four years, Ceballos has only managed to amass 56 appearances for the club. Furthermore, he has struggled to establish his own place in the first team, spending two seasons out on loan at Arsenal.

Interestingly, the Spaniard has more games for the Gunners under his belt than he has for Real Madrid. With the rise of Federico Valverde and the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga, chances of Ceballos staging a late comeback at Real Madrid appear dim. As a result, Real Madrid should start preparing for the sale of the 25-year-old midfielder as soon as he recovers from his current injury.

