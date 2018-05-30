5 players Real Madrid should target to win the La Liga

5 players that can help Los Blancos become the kings of Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are rumoured to leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid's euphoria of winning a third consecutive Champions League title will be hard to come out from. After all, the history that they have created isn't something people witness every year or two.

However, there's still a mammoth amount of work to be done at the Bernabeu. Real might have won the Champions League, but their slump in the La Liga was nothing short of worrying.

Add the fact that since 2011, Los Blancos have lifted the league title only twice, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid providing them with a stiff competition. They might be the champions of Europe but their supremacy in Spain has taken a massive hit.

Also, with the imminent departures of titans Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, signing worthy replacements has become a dire need more than a necessity.

With footballing enthusiasts expecting a busy summer at the Bernabeu, here are 5 players the Spanish giants should target in order to strengthen their squad and regain their supremacy in Spain.

#5 Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is being chased by Barcelona

Bayer Munich starlet Joshua Kimmich has rapidly established himself as one of the best right backs in the world at the moment. Real Madrid don't need a third game to know how talented the 23-year-old is after he found the net against them in both the semi-final legs in the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane has been in a dilemma regarding the replacement of the first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal. With the Spaniard sidelined to the fringes due to injuries, the Frenchman has opted to go with and Achraf Hakimi at times, who rarely offers the required experience at the back.

Joshua Kimmich has what it takes to be a Real Madrid player. The German defender has scored 6 goals and assisted 13 in 46 games in all club competitions. He is an excellent blocker of the ball and a sublime passer, two assets that can help Real invaluably during defence and attack.

Barcelona were rumoured to be eyeing a €50 million deal for Kimmich, an amount Real can easily outclass considering their abundantly filled coffers.